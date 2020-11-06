EastEnders fans will soon meet Katy Lewis, the abuser of Mick Carter when he was just a child.

The BBC soap favourite’s world was recently turned upside down when he was told he is the father of Frankie.

Frankie, however, was devastated to discover her mum, Katy, had sexually abused Mick when he was 12.

And Mick – played by Danny Dyer – will soon come face-to-face with Katy when she arrives in Walford.

Mick Carter abuser Katy Lewis lands in EastEnders soon (Credit: BBC)

His abuser and former care worker tracks him down to the Queen Vic. But the toll of keeping their connection a secret is already starting to wear on both Mick and Frankie.

Unsurprisingly, he still wants to know why he was never informed about Frankie.

But it seem’s Frankie’s existence isn’t the only bombshell that will hit Mick…

But what else do we know about the actress who plays Katy Lewis?

And where have you might have seen her before?

Mick Carter and Katy Lewis will come face-to-face (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Katy Lewis?

Mick’s abuser Katy Lewis is played by Scottish actress Simone Lahbib.

She is 55 years old has starred in a host of TV shows and films.

Simone played Helen Stewart in Bad Girls (Credit: YouTube)

What has Simone Lahbib been in before?

Simone is perhaps most recognisable from her roles in Bad Girls and Wire in the Blood.

She played Helen Stewart, the Wing Governor of G-Wing, for the first three series of the ITV drama.

Simone appeared in 31 episodes of the show between 1999 and 2001.

She also had a prominent role in crime drama Wire in the Blood alongside Robson Green.

The actress played DI Alex Fielding across 17 episodes between 2006 and 2008.

She is also credited with roles in Monarch of the Glen and The Loch.

Other TV roles include parts in Downton Abbey, New Tricks, Judge John Deed and Taggart.

Simone Lahbib as DCI Alex Fielding in Wire in the Blood (Credit: ITV)

What does Simone Lahbib think about joining EastEnders?

Noting she is “thrilled” to be heading to Walford, the actress previously hinted Katy would make her presence felt in Albert Square.

She said: “Fair to say that she is set to have a lasting impact on the Carters and will test their strength as a family.”

Simone also added how pleased she is to be working with some very familiar faces again.

She continued: “It’s also been lovely to be reunited with Linda [Henry], Luisa [Bradshaw-White] and Kellie [Bright] – it’s been a bit of a Bad Girls reunion.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

The NSPCC helpline is available for adults about this storyline on 0808 800 5000 or help@nspcc.org.uk. Young people can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk.

