In tonight’s EastEnders (Tuesday, September 21) a massive plot twist revealed that Rocky’s real name is Thomas Cotton.

Earlier this year, Terry Cant, who goes by his nickname Rocky, turned up in Walford looking for his ‘daughter’ Sonia.

However it appears all is not as it seems…

In the scenes that aired tonight Sonia suggested investing into Rocky’s warehouse development idea.

Soon Sonia’s date from the other night, who Rocky caught with another woman, showed up to apologise, but she rejected him.

Later Rocky keyed Ethan’s car but was caught by two policeman. He was taken to the police station and Dotty looked visibly annoyed.

However it was later revealed why Dotty was upset… Rocky is actually related to her!

EastEnders spoilers: Who is Thomas Cotton?

At the station the police asked Rocky for his name and it wasn’t Terry Cant. He told officers his name is Thomas Cotton.

As he was released, Dotty waited and scolded him for almost ruining their plan.

When Rocky explained he hated seeing Sonia with someone like Ethan, Dotty was annoyed as he’s not Sonia’s father, but her uncle, and he should be putting Dotty first.

She makes it clear they need to keep their eye on the prize – getting the inheritance money from Sonia or they will both have nothing.

Why is Thomas pretending to by Sonia’s father?

Actor Brian Conley, who plays Thomas, aka Rocky, has explained why Thomas is pretending to be Sonia’s dad.

He revealed: “He’s pretending to be Sonia’s dad because he has been brought in by Dotty, who has given him all the back story to be able to confine Sonia he’s her father, to fleece her out of her money from Dot.”

He’s pretending to be Sonia’s dad because he has been brought in by Dotty.

“Dot gave the house to Dotty, and Sonia feels like Dotty isn’t old enough to take on the responsibility of having the wealth of this house.

“So they’ve been convincing her that – yes this is her dad and enough so that she has the confidence and trust to listen to what he says.

“However as he goes on he feels more strongly that this is his world now and he doesn’t want to give it up.

“He’s gone in with his bravado thinking yes I can handle this, lets get all this money. But as the weeks and months have gone on, he very much realises now that this is his home, this is his family.

“It’s very well-written, I’m really excited for people to see it.”

Brian also confirmed that Rocky is related to Dotty’s villain father, Nick Cotton.

