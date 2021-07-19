Paul Coker was in EastEnders from June 2015 until September 2016, but what happened to him?

Recently Ben Mitchell was furious when he learnt one of the men who killed his boyfriend Paul had appealed his conviction and had been released from prison.

Tonight, Ben found the details for a man named Simon Atmore in his husband Callum’s bag. Simon is one of the men who killed Paul.

Ben wants revenge (Credit: BBC)

It became clear Ben is after revenge, but how did Paul die?

EastEnders: Who is Paul Coker?

Paul is the grandson of Pam and Les Coker.

The character was played by actor Jonny Labey.

Paul Coker and Ben Mitchell

Paul arrived in Walford in 2015 and immediately angered Ben, played by Harry Reid at the time, when he accidentally knocked over Lola Pearce.

He flirted with Ben and later discovered he’s gay, but was hiding his sexuality at the time.

Later Paul and Ben met up and shared a kiss and they began casually seeing each other, however Ben was in a relationship with Abi Branning.

Paul soon told Ben he wanted a more serious relationship, but Ben declined.

Paul and Ben met in 2015 (Credit: BBC)

After Ben and Paul were caught having sex in a car lot by Ben’s dad Phil, Phil disappeared.

Ben blamed his relationship with Paul and ended things.

Later Ben and Paul met up for a drink and Les encouraged Paul to tell Ben how he felt.

Paul told Ben about his feelings, but Ben stayed with Abi when she told him she was pregnant.

Abi told Ben she suffered a miscarriage but Ben later found out she was never pregnant and they broke up.

Ben and Paul soon began dating properly.

How did Paul Coker die?

Ben and Paul went to Soho together (Credit: BBC)

Paul and Ben went on a night out in Soho together.

The next day, Ben’s half-brother Ian got a call from the police saying someone, who they believed to be Ben, had been badly injured injured following an incident.

Ian and Phil were later told Ben had died but when they identified the body, they found it was Paul who had died.

Ben returned to Walford and told his family that he and Paul went clubbing in Soho. When leaving, they were confronted by four men and ran.

Ben was heartbroken when he found out Paul died (Credit: BBC)

Paul and Ben ended up getting separated from each other and accidentally took each other’s jackets.

Phil told Ben that Paul had died and he was heartbroken.

Ben later confessed to Johnny Carter that he and Paul were victims of homophobic name-calling and despite Paul insisting they ignore them, Ben confronted them and blamed himself for the attack.

Paul’s killers Simon Atmore, Frankie Bryne, Neil Crossley and Tom Eden were all later sentenced to 30 years in prison.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

