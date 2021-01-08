EastEnders actress Clair Norris has revealed she and her boyfriend Lewis Wood are officially moving in together.

The 23-year-old star, who is best known for playing Bernadette Taylor on the BBC One soap, confirmed the happy news on Twitter.

But how long have the couple dated?

EastEnders star Clair Norris is moving in with her boyfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders: What did Clair Norris say?

Clair announced the news alongside a photo of a calendar she was gifted by her mum.

The calendar featured the date Monday April 2 – marking the couple’s anniversary.

Alongside the post, Clair penned: “My mum just bought this for me and @lewisswood for when we move out next year.

“No one has touched the numbers etc (literally just been bought).

✨ Everything Happens For A Reason ✨ pic.twitter.com/5iMKnCIwek — Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris_) December 31, 2020

“I noticed it said April 2nd which is a special day for three reasons…

“It’s my anniversary, it’s Lewis’s birthday and it’s the first time I ever saw Lewis.

“Long story short… I checked the dates and I met Lewis on Monday 2nd April 2018. What are the chances?”

She added: “Everything happens for a reason.”

The EastEnders star announced the news on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Dame Barbara Windsor funeral: EastEnders actress laid to rest in London today

Who is Clair Norris dating?

While Clair did reveal their anniversary date, the couple tend to keep their relationship private.

Back in August 2020, the actress shared a series of rare snaps as the couple enjoyed a romantic night.

Taking to social media, she posted two dusk photos posing besides London Bridge.

Captioning the photos, she said: “Anywhere with you is my favourite place.”

Clair and boyfriend Lewis celebrate their anniversary in April (Credit: Instagram Story/clair_norris)

The couple have enjoyed a series of special holidays, including Copenhagen, Cyprus and Paris.

Meanwhile, their first snap together dates back to July 2018.

Have the couple lived together before?

It’s believed Clair and Lewis spent lockdown together last year.

However, the actress admitted to feeling “useless” while isolating away from EastEnders.

Clair plays Bernadette on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Lucas will target Jack Branning, fans predict

During a Q+A with fans on Instagram, one asked: “What have you been up to during isolation?”

Clair replied: “So I feel like a lot of people probably would answer this by saying that they’re learning a new language or you know, currently writing a book or something.

“And in all honesty, I’ve had this conversation today. I feel a bit useless. I feel a bit useless, feel a bit like I’m not really sure what to do.”

Clair shot to fame on Eastenders back in 2017, landing the role as lovable Bernadette.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.