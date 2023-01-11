Whitney Dean in EastEnders might be expecting a baby, but it seems she’s taking the phrase ‘eating for two’ to a new level!

In last night’s episode (Tuesday January 10) Whit’s food intake had fans questioning just how much she was eating.

As she tucked into three breakfasts, viewers were shocked!

Whitney’s hungry! (Credit: BBC)

How much did Whitney eat in EastEnders?

Whitney is pregnant with Zack Hudson’s baby.

She’s keen – some would say desperate – for them to make a go of things, but has no idea he’s hiding a huge secret.

In her bid to deepen their relationship, Whit visited Zack at home with a present for him on Tuesday night.

He told her he was working on a pitch to Ravi to become head chef at Walford East and was heading to the cafe to go over it.

Zack asked her to join him and she replied: “I’ve had two bowls of cereal this morning…But I could murder a sausage sandwich.”

Whitney had toast rather than sausage in the end (Credit: BBC)

Viewers can’t believe Whit’s food intake

Those watching at home were quite surprised at the amount Whitney is eating! Two bowls of cereal and a sausage sandwich makes three breakfast portions!

They questioned exactly how many she is eating for.

“How many is Whit feeding for.. two bowls of cereal now a fry up?” queried one.

“Whitney had two bags of cereal now eating more at the cafe!” shared another.

A third added: “Well Whitney Dean’s certainly eatin’ for two ain’t she! Stuffin’ ‘er face with a sausage roll!”

In fact, Whitney only ended up ordering some toast, but she certainly seemed to be enjoying it.

Zack is about to drop a huge bombshell that could affect Whitney and her baby (Credit: BBC)

Heartbreak for Whitney in EastEnders?

Despite the fact Whitney is happy at the moment, it’s not set to last.

After the bombshell revelation Zack may have HIV, he is set to spiral out of control.

He and Whitney fall out and in a fit of rage, Zack smashes a glass and breaks down.

He’s struggling to control his feelings and Sharon can tell something is wrong. But will he confide in her?

Meanwhile, next week Whitney attends her baby scan without him. She is surrounded by people who care about her, though, as Chelsea, Sonia, Felix and Finlay all go with her.

Whit is overwhelmed by love to see the baby on the screen for the first time.

But is her happiness set to be shortlived when Zack inevitably makes his confession?

Will Whitney and the baby also be infected with HIV? And what does this mean for their future?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.