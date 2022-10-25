EastEnders: What is wrong with Lola? Can she be cured?

EastEnders character Lola Pearce had a seizure in last night’s episode (Monday, October 24).

It was recently confirmed that Lola would be diagnosed with a brain tumour.

But what exactly is wrong her?

EastEnders: What’s wrong with Lola Pearce?

Over the last few weeks Lola mentioned she’s been feeling dizzy and suffering from headaches.

In last night’s scenes Lola collapsed as she had a seizure in the bathroom of the community centre.

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, October 25) her boyfriend Jay found in the bathroom and Ben called an ambulance.

At the hospital she was told by doctors that they found a tumour on her brain and she would need to stay in hospital.

As the doctor showed the couple the scan and told them Lola may have cancer, she broke down in tears.

Lola was told that she had a tumour on her brain (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola goes for surgery

In next week’s scenes Lola goes for an operation.

Meanwhile Ben realises Jay is struggling with the pressure of Lola’s condition and realises he needs help.

At the hospital, Lola is concerned about the after effects of the surgery.

Ben, Mitch and Harvey step in to help at the funeral parlour so Jay can be with Lola.

He goes to the hospital to be by her side, but she sees through him and they share a loving moment before she’s taken into surgery.

Will the surgery be successful?

Lola has to go for surgery next week, but she’s worried about the after effects (Credit: BBC)

Lola’s brain tumour storyline

Lola actress Danielle Harold has spoken out on the storyline.

She said: “It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts,” she said.

“Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story. It’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

“They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me. I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer of EastEnders added: “It was vital for us to work alongside Macmillan and Brain Tumour Research to take on, and accurately present, such a profound and emotional storyline for Lola, one that many viewers may relate to.

“Danielle [Harold] has thoughtfully relayed the realities of being diagnosed with a brain tumour with grace and understanding.

“We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience, and that we represent it as sensitively, and accurately as possible.”

Will Lola be okay? (Credit: BBC)

Does Lola die in EastEnders?

EastEnders has been working with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support to ensure sensitivity and accuracy as Lola faces her new reality.

The soap has not confirmed whether Lola will die following her diagnosis. They have said we will see how Lola and her family and friends come to terms with life with a brain tumour.

However Danielle Harold confirmed at the British Soap Awards in June that she is leaving the soap.

“EastEnders has been such a big part of my life, but I can’t wait to start something new,” she told the Daily Star.

“I want to work on other things and play other characters.

“I can’t wait to get out there and see what’s possible. I’d love to do a drama — something with a beginning, middle and an end to the story.

“I want to do something completely different to soaps. I’d love to get back to doing some films as well.”

