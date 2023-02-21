In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday February 21, 2023), Jean Slater returned home after a trip to Dorset.

She arrived in the cafe with a noticeable change to her appearance – her arm was in a cast.

What happened to Jean’s arm? Is her injury real?

Jean broke her arm by falling off of Corfe Castle (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jean Slater returned with a broken her arm

Tonight, Jean entered the cafe and started talking to Freddie.

She’d just returned from her trip away.

Telling Freddie that Harvey was helping bring her things in from the car, she explained that she had broken her arm.

Her arm was now in a navy blue cast.

As Freddie wondered how Jean came about the injury, Jean revealed that she had fallen off Corfe Castle.

She then explained that she had been up to lots of adventurous things, even going on a paddleboarding safari.

She chuckled after announcing that Harvey got attacked by an otter.

But, is Jean’s injury a real one?

Gillian broke her arm during her panto role (Credit: ITV)

Gillian Wright suffers real life injury

Before Christmas last year (2022), Gillian Wright was set to play the part of the Wicked Queen in Kent’s pantomime, Snow White.

She was due to star in the role at the Central Theatre in Chatham.

However, the Jean Slater actress unfortunately broke her wrist and was only able to perform for the opening night.

She thought that she would still be able to continue with the panto but due to the extent of her injury, she had to pull out of the production.

Gillian her wrist operated on and was advised to rest for four to six weeks, missing the rest of the panto.

The actress expressed her upset on her Instagram page, stating: “Rehearsing a wonderful Wicked Queen in this lovely script, with these lovely people at Central Theatre in Chatham…Took a little fall in dance …broke my wrist.

“Carried on with marvellous support from cast and crew and theatre, sporting a plaster cast, glittery sling and with the help of painkillers got through and did the Opening Night!

“Surgery following day and suddenly my wrist has a metal plate and pins in it and I’ve strict instructions for the plate to settle and that’s me out of the show. Gutted.”

Gillian continued: “Can’t believe the enormous repercussions of a little fall. So much left to find with the Queen, lovely numbers and routines and rhyming couplet banter!…”

Gillian’s injury has now been written into the soap.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!