‘I was an arrogant twit,’ says EastEnders legend of his time in Walford

A former EastEnders legend has reflected on his time in Walford, looking back at his soap debut with embarrassment – ultimately describing himself as “a bit of an arrogant little twit”.

Actor Ross Kemp played Grant Mitchell on EastEnders from 1990 to 1999. After leaving, he returned to the soap in a series of cameos over the years. In an interview this week, the actor has reflected on his early days in Walford.

Ross has discussed his start as Grant Mitchell on EastEnders (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

‘I was a bit of an arrogant little twit,’ Ross Kemp says of EastEnders debut

Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor recalled his EastEnders debut. This came as he discussed his new role, the Channel 5 drama Blindspot.

Hopefully my skills haven’t deserted me.

“[Filming Blindspot] was daunting – on my first day I was really nervous. But all the experiences I’ve had, making 130 documentaries around the world, have surely helped ground me. I think when I started EastEnders, I was a bit of an arrogant little twit,” Ross said.

“There were so many people watching the show, and it certainly went to most people’s heads – including mine. But now I’m older and wiser, and hopefully my skills haven’t deserted me.”

Ross stars in the Channel 5 drama Blindspot (Credit: Channel 5)

Ross Kemp discusses new TV role

The actor went on to talk about filming his Blindspot role. This marks his first dramatic acting role in 15 years.

During the interview, Kemp talked about the character he plays. “Tony is flawed – he screwed up in his previous position as a Met officer. The relationship between Tony and Hannah is an odd yet intriguing one – the project is about enablement but it’s also a ripping yarn.”

Ross Kemp has returned to acting after 15 years (Credit: Channel 5)

Who did Ross Kemp play on EastEnders?

Ross rose to fame playing Grant Mitchell on EastEnders. The son of Mitchell matriarch Peggy and brother of Phil and Sam, he remained in Walford from 1990 to 1999. In his time on the Square, Grant was at the heart of a number of high-profile stories, including his marriage to ill-fated wife Tiffany, and violent feud with brother Phil.

Grant made a life for himself in Portugal with daughter Courtney, but continued to make periodic appearances on the soap up until 2016 – his last Walford appearance.

However, he hasn’t ruled out a return – saying that “it would be lovely” to be back as Grant at some point.

Blindspot airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday, July 4 at 9pm. It will air every night that week until Friday July 7.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

