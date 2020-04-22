EastEnders viewers worried for Jean following Daniel's message from beyond the grave

EastEnders viewers have been left worried for Jean following Daniel's message from beyond the grave in last night's episode (Tuesday, April 22).

Back in February, Jean was left devastated when boyfriend Daniel died as a result of his cancer.

But this isn't the first time Daniel had 'died' to Jean. Last year, he led Jean to believe he had passed away after discovering his cancer was terminal.

Daniel and Jean grew close in their months together (Credit: BBC)

Wanting to spare her from falling in love only to lose him, he got his neighbour to call saying he had died. But when Kush saw him at the hospital, Jean soon learnt Daniel was alive.

The pair spent his last few weeks together.

Jean believing Daniel is still alive?

In last night's EastEnders episode, Jean received a huge box. As Mo and Stuart dragged it through the house, Stuart said: "It's Daniel."

Misunderstanding, she immediately thought he'd faked his death again and said: "Oh no. No no. No, he can't keep doing this to me. It's not funny. Get out."

Jean believed Daniel had faked his death once again (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

As Jean broke down in tears, Mo clarified it wasn't Daniel, but he had left her a present, which turned out to be a piano.

Alongside the piano, a note read: "Enough moping. Silence isn't golden. Be more Jean xxx."

Later when Tommy began playing the piano, Jean again thought Daniel had returned and was the one playing. But is there a reason for Jean's behaviour?

Jean also thought Daniel was playing the piano (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

After her run in with Suki Panesar, Jean stopped taking her bipolar medication.

Jean actually though Daniel was alive and playing a joke.

Now viewers are growing concerned for Jean and are worried she is struggling with her mental health.

OH NO! Jean actually thought Daniel was alive & playing a joke.😔 #EastEnders — QueenElizabeth💔⬆️ (@ekitchener97) April 21, 2020

There’s this whole subplot going on that I think people have forgotten. Just after he died she decided she didn’t need to take her medication (but obviously hasn’t told anyone) so I think she’s going off the rails & maybe when it’ll climax Stacy will have returned? #Eastenders — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐰Rabbit 🐰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RabbitsTea) April 21, 2020

Jean actually thought Daniel fakes his death again and is in the box 🤦🏻‍♀️ #EastEnders — Dee 🌸 (@AllAboutMystery) April 21, 2020

They're finally acknowledging Jean not taking her meds! #EastEnders — Kate | 🧡🧡🧡🧡 BEST GC (@katiephipps) April 21, 2020

people are forgetting Jean has stopped taking her bipolar medication, that's why she's acting extra weird. #eastenders — ✨ annie ✨ (@megaIines) April 21, 2020

Although no one knows Jean has stopped taking her medication, will someone eventually realise what's going on?

