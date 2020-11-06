EastEnders viewers urge Jay to leave Lola after she admits to cheating with Peter Beale

EastEnders fans have urged Jay Brown to leave Lola Pearce for good after she confessed to cheating on him with Peter Beale.

The soap favourite – who is played by Jamie Borthwick on the BBC soap – was left devastated after Lola came clean about her secret romp with Peter earlier this year.

Soon after securing a flat for them both to live in, Lola (Danielle Harold) began to get cold feet.

EastEnders fans have urged Jay to dump Lola (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders star Danny Dyer suffers heartache as beloved nan dies after pneumonia battle

It came after a flirty lunch with Isaac, where she admitting things hadn’t been right between the two in months.

Confessing to Jay, she said: “We need to talk. I love you, I really really love you but we’ve been drifting apart from before lockdown.

“I know you feel it too, know it’s my fault, I slept with Peter.

“We were broken up, or at least I thought we were and I didn’t tell you because I didn’t want to lose you and I still don’t.

Lola confessed to sleeping with Peter Beale (Credit: BBC)

“I’m sorry. Jay I’m so sorry. Say something, please.”

Stunned by her confession, Jay turned away and walked out – leaving Lola in tears.

What did EastEnders fans say?

Fans were just as disappointed, with many urging the car salesman to leave his long-term girlfriend for good.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “I really want Jay to wise up and get rid of Lola #Eastenders.”

Jay left Lola in tears (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Mick comes face to face with abuser Katy Lewis

A second stated: “Jay deserves better don’t get me wrong I love Lola but Jay needs more happiness.”

Another added: “Jay was so excited about moving in with Lola. I never thought I’d say this, but Lola doesn’t deserve him. He deserves so much better and I hope he finds her. #EastEnders.”

A fourth commented: “I still love Lola but Jay deserves better. #Eastenders #jola.”

A fifth soap fan tweeted: “Jay is to good for Lola #eastenders.”

Jay was so excited about moving in with Lola. I never thought I’d say this, but Lola doesn’t deserve him. He deserves so much better and I hope he finds her. 💔😔 #EastEnders — Dee (@ForBallumIWould) November 5, 2020

I really want Jay to wise up and get rid of Lola #Eastenders — Lauren (@miss_lauren_uk) November 5, 2020

Will Jay move on from Lola?

Some viewers are convinced their split could result in a new romance for Jay and Honey Mitchell.

During lockdown, it became clear that Honey and Jay had grown closer. And after Honey was drugged by date Paul recently, Jay was there to support her.

Meanwhile, back in August, fans started to predict their would be an affair between the two.

The potential romance will no doubt cause a stir as Jay shares a close bond Honey’s ex Billy.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.