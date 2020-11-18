Soaps

EastEnders: Viewers predict ‘whodunit’ storyline revolving around Ian Beale as Adam Woodyatt takes a break from soap

Adam will be taking a break from the show next year

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders viewers are predicting a ‘whodunit’ storyline revolving around Ian Beale as Adam Woodyatt takes a break from the soap.

Over the last few weeks, Ian has made quite a few enemies on Albert Square.

Back in September, Dotty told Sharon that Ian is the reason her son Dennis drowned in the boat crash in February. However Sharon refused to believe her.

Ian has made quite a few enemies. But will it lead to something bigger? (Credit: BBC)

Later, Max discovered Ian used his money to buy The Vic for Sharon. In order to try and pay Max back, Ian re-mortgaged his mum’s café, behind her back.

But by doing this, he has not only fallen out with Kathy, but his brother Ben and sons Peter and Bobby.

Ian re-mortgaged Kathy’s café behind her back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS Mick Carter confides in Katy Lewis as he continues to struggle

In Monday’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, November 16), Ian discovered Ben and Phil’s plan to steal cars from an insurance company. However he reported them to the police anonymously when they wouldn’t allow him to take part.

Viewers think that this could all be leading to a whodunit storyline for Ian, as Adam will be taking a temporary break from the show.

EastEnders: Why is Adam Woodyatt taking a break?

In August this year it was reported that Adam would be taking an extended “holiday.

It was recently revealed Adam will be taking a break from the soap next year to star in stage show Looking Good Dead. The show is a stage adaption of the crime novel by Peter James.

Adam Woodyatt will be taking a break from EastEnders. But viewers predict Ian will be involved in a ‘whodunit’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Gray Atkins manipulates Whitney Dean after bust-up 

He will be playing the lead role of Tom Bryce. The tour will begin in Bromley next year and travel around the UK.

As reported in The Sun, Adam said about his new role: “I am so excited to be swapping the Square for the road in the world premiere stage production of Peter’s fantastic novel Looking Good Dead.

I can’t wait to tour the UK.

“I can’t wait to tour the UK and experience the feeling of performing this thrilling play in front of a live audience every night. There are not many things that would persuade me to take a break from EastEnders, but this is one of them.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

