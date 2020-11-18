EastEnders viewers are predicting a ‘whodunit’ storyline revolving around Ian Beale as Adam Woodyatt takes a break from the soap.

Over the last few weeks, Ian has made quite a few enemies on Albert Square.

Back in September, Dotty told Sharon that Ian is the reason her son Dennis drowned in the boat crash in February. However Sharon refused to believe her.

Ian has made quite a few enemies. But will it lead to something bigger? (Credit: BBC)

Later, Max discovered Ian used his money to buy The Vic for Sharon. In order to try and pay Max back, Ian re-mortgaged his mum’s café, behind her back.

But by doing this, he has not only fallen out with Kathy, but his brother Ben and sons Peter and Bobby.

Ian re-mortgaged Kathy’s café behind her back (Credit: ITV)

In Monday’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, November 16), Ian discovered Ben and Phil’s plan to steal cars from an insurance company. However he reported them to the police anonymously when they wouldn’t allow him to take part.

Viewers think that this could all be leading to a whodunit storyline for Ian, as Adam will be taking a temporary break from the show.

Catch up time, and I can hear the Whodunnit with Ian sirens coming…#EastEnders — Daniel_Bevis 🌈 (@Daniel_Bevis) November 18, 2020

Finally Ian being his sly self again. The seeds are being sow for a huge whodunnit and with Adam Woodyatt set to leave the Square. Will Ian be killed off at Xmas and who will be brave enough to give Ian his marching orders? #Eastenders — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) November 17, 2020

ian’s making enemies in perfect timing for a whodunnit💀 #EastEnders — enderscore💜 (@rebeccafowlers) November 16, 2020

The chances of this year’s Christmas story not being an Ian Beale whodunnit are pretty slim, right? That’s going to be awesome. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/qPacNdJqYZ — Vel Robespierre (@Slcarter85) November 12, 2020

There shouldn't just be one attacker in Ian's whodunit, it needs to be every character lining up to get their punch in. #EastEnders — Joseph (@josephfelldown) November 12, 2020

EastEnders: Why is Adam Woodyatt taking a break?

In August this year it was reported that Adam would be taking an extended “holiday.”

It was recently revealed Adam will be taking a break from the soap next year to star in stage show Looking Good Dead. The show is a stage adaption of the crime novel by Peter James.

Adam Woodyatt will be taking a break from EastEnders. But viewers predict Ian will be involved in a ‘whodunit’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He will be playing the lead role of Tom Bryce. The tour will begin in Bromley next year and travel around the UK.

As reported in The Sun, Adam said about his new role: “I am so excited to be swapping the Square for the road in the world premiere stage production of Peter’s fantastic novel Looking Good Dead.

I can’t wait to tour the UK.

“I can’t wait to tour the UK and experience the feeling of performing this thrilling play in front of a live audience every night. There are not many things that would persuade me to take a break from EastEnders, but this is one of them.”

