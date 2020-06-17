EastEnders viewers predict affair for Tina and Iqra after spotting hint in final episode

EastEnders viewers have predicted a steamy affair ahead for Tina Carter and Iqra Ahmed after spotting a hint in last night's episode (Tuesday, June 16).

As fans of the show know, Iqra is already in a relationship with Ash Panesar. However viewers believe that she will end up cheating on her girlfriend with Tina.

In the episode, which was last one before the show temporarily goes off air, Iqra went into the Prince Albert club, which Tina manages.

Tina and Iqra spent some time together at the club (Credit: BBC)

As Tina told Billy they were out of snacks, Iqra offered her and Keegan's services to supply the bar.

Later, the pair took joy in teasing Billy Mitchell. After Tina revealed her and Billy once spent the night together, Billy explained his issues with Mitch and Karen

Is there chemistry between the two? (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders: Sharon Watt revealed as new owner of the Queen Vic

The two women helped him by giving some advice. And as Billy and Mitch went head to head on the ice hockey table, Iqra and Tina seemed to be laughing and having a good time together.

Viewers picked up on the chemistry between the pair and think they could be heading for an affair.

Tina and iqra have way more chemistry than ash and iqra #eastenders — ballum_x (@BallumX) June 16, 2020

The way Iqra looked at Tina 👀 #EastEnders — Josh (@sharonsballum) June 16, 2020

You can definitely see that Iqra and Tina are going to be a thing! 😍❤️ #Eastenders — Samantha (@19SamanthaC90) June 16, 2020

I feel like Tina and Iqra will hook up #Eastenders — dylan loughran (@DylanDylan1909) June 16, 2020

anyone else want iqra & tina? 💗 #eastenders — claire (@littleblonde87) June 16, 2020

I genuinely think Tina and Iqra are gonna get together, and I’m here for it #EastEnders — Josh (@sharonsballum) June 16, 2020

EastEnders: Tina and Iqra

This isn't the first time viewers have predicted a romance for Iqra and Tina.

Last year as the two women prepared for the Walford 10K, they appeared to flirt with each other.

Iqra is in a relationship with Ash (Credit: BBC)

However not long later, viewers were introduced to Iqra's girlfriend Ash. It was also revealed they had been together for a year.

But will Iqra and Tina be the ones to end up together?

When will EastEnders resume?

No specific date has been given for EastEnders to return and filming is yet to resume.

Although the show is off air, EastEnders fans can still get their fix with Secrets From The Square which will air every Monday for the next five weeks.

Past episodes will air (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders fans in tears as soap goes off air for first time in 35 years

Iconic episodes, including Den and Angie's two-hander, Sharongate, and Max and Stacey's affair reveal, will be re-aired on Tuesday nights.

But if you're still after more EastEnders, as of next week classic episodes from 2008 will be available. Four episodes a week will be available to stream.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.