EastEnders viewers were left in stitches as Phil Mitchell wore a leopard print apron in last night’s episode (Thursday, November 12).

Over the last few weeks, the Slaters have been struggling financially ever since their landlord Suki Panesar increased the rent.

However things got worse when Kush, who is struggling with a gambling addiction, took Suki on in a poker match and ended up getting them evicted.

The Slaters have been struggling financially (Credit: BBC)

Not knowing what else to do for money, Kat turned to Phil to help her plan a robbery at a firm she cleans at.

Introducing Phil to the security guard, Kat said: “This is Malcolm, he’s my new apprentice. He don’t say much, or anything really. Malcolm, this is Duncan.”

Phil in a leopard print apron (Credit: BBC)

She then continued: “Don’t worry about him. He’s not the brightest. He’s basically a five-year-old trapped in an old man’s body. Just doing my bit for society.”

Viewers were loving Phil’s costume change and found it hilarious seeing him in a leopard print apron.

The briefest of brief Ben and Callum tonight was a lovely surprise… As was Phil in leopard print 😂😂 #EastEnders — Kirsty Harrison (@bezerinatour) November 12, 2020

But also Kat and Phil are a great combo. Phil in that apron 🤣 🤣#EastEnders #Ballum — Monty (@Monty11061087) November 12, 2020

I never thought I’d see Phil Mitchell wearing a leopard print pinny…😂 #EastEnders — Amanda (@justamanda1) November 12, 2020

Phil in his leopard print apron absolutely dying 😂 #eastenders — Kirstie. x (@kirstie_xxo) November 12, 2020

This pandemic has changed us all never thought I would see Phil Mitchell in a Apron 🤣 #EastEnders https://t.co/HmAvJ4lym8 — Stacey Millar (@StaceyEardley88) November 12, 2020

Phil Mitchell in a little cleaning pinee has made my 2020 😂😂 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/tIe3U1OeEK — Steve 🐝 (@eyfs_london89) November 12, 2020

EastEnders: Phil and Kat’s plans

Phil soon learnt there wasn’t as much money as he thought in the job and told Kat he didn’t want to go ahead.

But when he discovered the expensive cars that were parked in the building’s car park, he decided they should take those instead.

Later, Phil, Kat and Ben began planning their heist, but they didn’t realise Ben’s police officer boyfriend, Callum, was listening in.

Phil wants to steal the classic cars (Credit: BBC)

Next week, Kat feels nervous about the robbery. With tension escalating between her and Shirley, she declares the job is off.

However temptation too much to resist, Ben chases after her and convinces her to go through with the plan.

Later at the Arches, Kat reveals her new driver to Phil, Ben and Shirley – it’s Kush. The Mitchell’s are not impressed but Kat is insistent. Kat, Kush, Shirley, Ben and Phil put their new plan into action and make their way to the job.

Will it all go to plan (Credit: BBC)

Soon, Ben, Phil and Kush head to the job. Shirley and Kat put their plan into place creating a lookout and divert.

The job gets underway. But will they pull it off?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

