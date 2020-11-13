Soaps

EastEnders: Viewers left in stitches as Phil wears a leopard print apron

Phil pretended to be a cleaner who worked with Kat

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders viewers were left in stitches as Phil Mitchell wore a leopard print apron in last night’s episode (Thursday, November 12).

Over the last few weeks, the Slaters have been struggling financially ever since their landlord Suki Panesar increased the rent.

However things got worse when Kush, who is struggling with a gambling addiction, took Suki on in a poker match and ended up getting them evicted.

The Slaters have been struggling financially (Credit: BBC)

Not knowing what else to do for money, Kat turned to Phil to help her plan a robbery at a firm she cleans at.

Introducing Phil to the security guard, Kat said: “This is Malcolm, he’s my new apprentice. He don’t say much, or anything really. Malcolm, this is Duncan.”

Phil in a leopard print apron (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Fans fear Tiffany and Keegan will split after she agrees to be Rainie and Stuart’s surrogate 

She then continued: “Don’t worry about him. He’s not the brightest. He’s basically a five-year-old trapped in an old man’s body. Just doing my bit for society.”

Viewers were loving Phil’s costume change and found it hilarious seeing him in a leopard print apron.

EastEnders: Phil and Kat’s plans

Phil soon learnt there wasn’t as much money as he thought in the job and told Kat he didn’t want to go ahead.

But when he discovered the expensive cars that were parked in the building’s car park, he decided they should take those instead.

Later, Phil, Kat and Ben began planning their heist, but they didn’t realise Ben’s police officer boyfriend, Callum, was listening in.

Phil wants to steal the classic cars (Credit: BBC)

Next week, Kat feels nervous about the robbery. With tension escalating between her and Shirley, she declares the job is off.

However temptation too much to resist, Ben chases after her and convinces her to go through with the plan.

Later at the Arches, Kat reveals her new driver to Phil, Ben and Shirley – it’s Kush. The Mitchell’s are not impressed but Kat is insistent. Kat, Kush, Shirley, Ben and Phil put their new plan into action and make their way to the job.

Will it all go to plan (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Kim returns to Walford 

Soon, Ben, Phil and Kush head to the job. Shirley and Kat put their plan into place creating a lookout and divert.

The job gets underway. But will they pull it off?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

DIY SOS Nick Knowles
DIY SOS: Nick Knowles ‘fat-shamed’ during Children in Need special
GMB Kate Garraway
GMB: Kate Garraway offers Derek Draper update and admits it’s been a ‘tough old week’
Bradley Walsh on The Chase
The Chase: Bradley Walsh distracts viewers with ‘Tango tan’
Strictly Nicola Adams and Katya Jones
Strictly Come Dancing boss issues statement after Nicola Adams and Katya Jones disaster
Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke ‘to take over from Motsi Mabuse’ in last-minute switch
kerry katona and daughter molly marie
Kerry Katona reveals she won’t see her eldest daughter until next year