EastEnders viewers insist ‘there’s no coming back from that’ after Lily’s ‘vile’ comments to grieving Whitney

EastEnders fans were horrified by ‘vile’ comments from cruel Lily to grieving Whitney Dean which aired in last night’s episode of the soap.

Whitney attempted to talk some sense into 12-year-old Lily, who she found outside on the Square without a care in the world.

A furious Lily reacted with some choice words for Whitney.

Viewers were appalled by the teen’s words.

Spotting Lily out in the Square, Whitney had some unsolicited advice (Credit: BBC)

‘Cruel’ Lily explodes at grieving Whitney

Lily’s outburst came as Whitney told the teen that she needed to star looking after herself and her unborn child.

Whitney then complained to Stacey that she had seen Lily ‘outside, acting like a normal teenager.’ Lily took umbrage at the comment and exploded.

She lashed out at Whitney, telling her: “Just because your baby died, doesn’t mean mine will!”

Lily had some particularly cruel words for Whitney (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers condemn Lily Slater’s ‘vile’ mouth

Viewers were horrified by Lily’s cruel words.

“Lily has such a vile mouth on her at times,” wrote one viewer.

Lily has such a vile mouth on her at times #EastEnders — Night Moon (@Nightmoon786) March 17, 2023

“Sorry, but there’s no coming back from that comment Lily said to Whitney,” a second said.

Sorry but there’s no coming back from that comment Lily said to Whitney #eastenders — SANTI 🦋 (@Santinablanco) March 16, 2023

“Lily, that was nasty what you said to Whitney. Think before you speak. You might be a kid but you know what’s right and wrong,” said another.

Lily that was nasty what you said to Whitney. Think before you speak. You might be a kid but you know what’s right and what’s wrong #EastEnders — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) March 16, 2023

“Lily said what? Bang out of order!!” exclaimed another horrified viewer.

Lily said what? Bang out of order‼️ #EastEnders — Simran (@xsimranbalx) March 16, 2023

“Lily, ouch. Oh, Whitney,” another fan empathised.

Lily later sought to apologise – via text! – but the damage had been done.

Whitney struggles with losing baby Peach

This comes as Whitney and Zack are grieving for their daughter, Peach.

Peach was diagnosed with Edwards’ syndrome – a rare but serious condition which affects how a child’s body develops and grows.

Zack and Whitney were forced to terminate the pregnancy and Whitney is heartbroken.

As the storyline continues, the distraught parents continue to struggle with their grief.