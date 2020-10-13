EastEnders viewers were left horrified as it was revealed Frankie’s mum sexually abused Mick when he was 12-years-old.

Last week, Mick got a shock when Frankie told him he was her father. Although he adamant she had the wrong person, Frankie mentioned her mum was Katy Lewis, and it became clear Mick knew her.

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, October 18) Frankie was furious after finding out Mick had once cheated on Linda with Whitney.

Mick learnt frankie is his daughter (Credit: BBC)

She later told Tina that her mum was Katy Lewis and an excited Tina invited Frankie for lunch with the Carters.

As Tina began reminiscing, she explained how Mick loved Katy, who was their carer. But it soon became clear that Mick was only 12 years old when he knew Frankie’s mum.

As Frankie realised that her mother sexually abused Mick as a child, she made her excuses to leave.

Frankie was horrified to realise Mick was only 12 when he fathered her (Credit: BBC)

Mick went after his daughter and tried to explain it wasn’t what she thought, but Frankie was disgusted and said: “That’s not an affair. It’s disgusting.”

Fans were also horrified by the revelation as they realised Mick had been abused and fathered Frankie at the age of 12.

#Eastenders Im getting this right aren't I ? … Mick Carter fathered Frankie when he was 12. .. !? 😱😱😱 — Peter Pandemic (@adastra1) October 13, 2020

Mick was only twelve,my God.#EastEnders — Thea Swan (@PinkFlamingos90) October 12, 2020

so did Frankie's Mum sexually abuse Mick?! and Frankie is a product of that?! wow.. guess we now know the truth😳 @bbceastenders #EastEnders — -kelly🌹 (@kellycrumpton94) October 12, 2020

Poor mick he was only 12 being sexual abused 🙁💔 #EastEnders — Marie Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mlawelshgirl) October 12, 2020

Mick was 12 when he was with he was with Frankie’s mum? 12? What is going on here? #EastEnders — Ĵuαŋі© (@Juani983) October 12, 2020

@Lord_Sugar Mick was only 12 when he was with Frankies mother!!! #Eastenders — Cnep80 (@cnep80) October 12, 2020

So Mick was sexually abused as a child then? 😭 #EastEnders — ✨ (@____mkxxxx) October 12, 2020

Omg, Mick was only 12 years old! How old would Frankie's mom have been then? #EastEnders — Ruby Wijker ♑ (@Rubyboe_) October 12, 2020

EastEnders: Mick’s storyline

The storyline will look at the impact the revelation has on Mick. It will also look at his ongoing struggle with abandonment and coming to terms with what he experienced was abuse.

Mick was only 12 years old?

The storyline will look at the impact the revelation has on Mick (Credit: BBC)

Having repressed what happened to him, the story will portray Mick suffering with some long-term effects of abuse with his emotional difficulties, panic attacks and mental health problems worsening as a result and how this impacts his family.

The NSPCC helpline is there for any adults who have concerns and want to get advice. They call call the helpline 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

Young people can contact childline on 0800 1111 or via 1-2-1 on www.childline.org.uk.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Did you watch last night’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.