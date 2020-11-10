EastEnders: Viewers disgusted as ‘evil’ abuser Katy Lewis manipulates Mick

EastEnders viewers were disgusted as ‘evil’ Katy Lewis tried to manipulate Mick into believing she didn’t abuse him in last night’s episode (Monday, November 9).

Recently Mick was shocked when Frankie told him he is her father and her mum is Katy, a woman from his past.

But Frankie was disgusted to learn that Katy had sexually abused Mick when he was just 12, when she was working as his carer.

Frankie learnt that Mick was 12 when he first knew Katy (Credit: BBC)

In last night’s episode, Katy came to Walford after being called by Shirley.

Immediately, Mick demanded to know why she didn’t tell him Frankie was his daughter. But Katy told him that Frankie wasn’t his child.

EastEnders: Mick and Katy

Katy told Mick that Frankie’s dad was a random man she met in a bar. She asked Mick what made him believe that he was Frankie’s dad and he explained how everything added up, with Frankie’s age and how Katy randomly left all them years ago.

But Katy said: “Fits? Don’t be ridiculous. I’d have thought you know your basic biology by now. You have to have sex to have a baby.”

Katy arrived in Walford and she and Mick had a chat (Credit: BBC)

Mick tried to remind Katy that they had a “relationship” the summer before she vanished. But Katy acted like she had no idea what Mick was on about.

She told Mick although she did love him, it was more like a mother and his memory must be mixed up

But the former landlord insisted there was nothing wrong with his memory.

Katy told Mick his memory was wrong (Credit: BBC)

Mick remembered when Katy took him back to her house and took his shirt off after he got injured. But once again Katy said Mick probably got his feelings mixed up and confused his fantasy for reality.

But viewers could see she was trying to manipulate Mick and branded her ‘evil’.

Katy is a manipulator. I bet she told Tina the story about that guy coming onto her as if to portray herself as a victim and to jab at Mick. Nasty, evil @bbceastenders #EastEnders — Jolly Holly (@HollyWe16626271) November 9, 2020

I’m pretty sure this katy woman raped mick and is trying to confuse him. So evil #EastEnders — lauryn hill (@touchedbytosin) November 9, 2020

@ShonaBM poor mick @MrDDyer #EastEnders I hate Katy sooo much she is lying — charley mummery (@CharleyLovedyer) November 9, 2020

@bbceastenders I hate Katy with a passion! Such a manipulator. Stay strong Mick #EastEnders — randomfandoms07 (@randomfandoms07) November 9, 2020

Really uncomfortable viewing watching Katy Gaslight Mick.

Fantastic acting from Danny Dyer throughout the storyline so far, I hope Shirley twigs soon. #EastEnders — Beth 贝丝 (@MissAmphipolis) November 9, 2020

So Katy has turned up in #EastEnders and she is saying everything Mick is saying isn’t true… WTF?!?! — 💕 Xxx Jill xxX 💕 (@Jill1985) November 9, 2020

@MrDDyer such powerful scenes between mick and Katy. Katy is really messing with micks head.#eastenders — mysterious (@friendlyperso) November 9, 2020

Later in the episode, Tina and Katy reunited. But Katy got a text from Frankie saying she wanted to meet with her and Mick.

Will Mick go with Katy?

