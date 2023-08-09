EastEnders viewers can’t believe Patrick’s age as he ‘runs like Rocky Balboa’

Fans of EastEnders found themselves in a state of shock as last night’s episode of the soap aired – with Patrick Trueman impressing viewers with an astounding feat of physical prowess. Wait, how old is Patrick again?

Patrick’s physical feat came as he finally decided to fight for Yolande’s love, culminating in a heroic dash through Albert Square.

Yolande returned to see Patrick this week (Credit: BBC)

Patrick runs for his love

Patrick initially rejected the opportunity to reconcile with lost love Yolande, who had travelled from Birmingham to be with him. His pride hurt by her previous rejection, Patrick turned her down – and she stormed out.

But once she left, Denise explained the situation to Patrick more clearly. Yolande’s partner in Birmingham, Anton, had been controlling and manipulative. But having been rejected by Patrick, Yolande now felt that she had to return to Anton in Brum.

Spurred on by this news, Patrick leapt into action! He dashed down the street towards Walford East tube station, desperate to fight for Yolande’s love.

Patrick made a last-minute dash for Yolande (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in amazement at Patrick’s feat at his age

EastEnders fans were left shocked by Patrick’s physical prowess. Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, viewers shared their amazement at the oldster’s feat.

“Run Patrick!” exclaimed one fan, sharing a GIF of Rocky Balboa during his famous run in comparison.

“Bloody hell Patrick, running like that at his age, I can’t even run like that at 29,” said another.

“Patrick 80-odd and can still run like the wind,” laughed another.

“Patrick Trueman could have given Usain Bolt a run for his money then!” commented a fourth.

An impressive feat – but how old is Patrick supposed to be? And what about Rudolph Walker, who plays the soap icon?

Patrick is played by veteran actor Rudolph Walker (Credit: BBC)

How old is EastEnders star Rudolph Walker?

Patrick Trueman is played by actor Rudolph Walker. Rudolph is 83 years old – one year older than the character he plays on the soap.

Like his co-star, Angela Wynter, Rudolph has a long and varied history outside of EastEnders. Prior to joining the soap, he rose to fame in sitcom roles with Love Thy Neighbour and The Thin Blue Line.

