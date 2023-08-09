Patrick smiling on EastEnders against soap logo and Walford background (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

EastEnders viewers can’t believe Patrick’s age as he ‘runs like Rocky Balboa’

Patrick harnessed the eye of the tiger last night

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders found themselves in a state of shock as last night’s episode of the soap aired – with Patrick Trueman impressing viewers with an astounding feat of physical prowess. Wait, how old is Patrick again?

Patrick’s physical feat came as he finally decided to fight for Yolande’s love, culminating in a heroic dash through Albert Square.

Yolande at the tube station on EastEnders
Yolande returned to see Patrick this week (Credit: BBC)

Patrick runs for his love

Patrick initially rejected the opportunity to reconcile with lost love Yolande, who had travelled from Birmingham to be with him. His pride hurt by her previous rejection, Patrick turned her down – and she stormed out.

But once she left, Denise explained the situation to Patrick more clearly. Yolande’s partner in Birmingham, Anton, had been controlling and manipulative. But having been rejected by Patrick, Yolande now felt that she had to return to Anton in Brum.

Spurred on by this news, Patrick leapt into action! He dashed down the street towards Walford East tube station, desperate to fight for Yolande’s love.

Patrick running through Albert Square on EastEnders
Patrick made a last-minute dash for Yolande (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in amazement at Patrick’s feat at his age

EastEnders fans were left shocked by Patrick’s physical prowess. Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, viewers shared their amazement at the oldster’s feat.

“Run Patrick!” exclaimed one fan, sharing a GIF of Rocky Balboa during his famous run in comparison.

“Bloody hell Patrick, running like that at his age, I can’t even run like that at 29,” said another.

“Patrick 80-odd and can still run like the wind,” laughed another.

“Patrick Trueman could have given Usain Bolt a run for his money then!” commented a fourth.

An impressive feat – but how old is Patrick supposed to be? And what about Rudolph Walker, who plays the soap icon?

Patrick smiling as he talks to Howie on EastEnders
Patrick is played by veteran actor Rudolph Walker (Credit: BBC)

How old is EastEnders star Rudolph Walker?

Patrick Trueman is played by actor Rudolph Walker. Rudolph is 83 years old – one year older than the character he plays on the soap.

Like his co-star, Angela Wynter, Rudolph has a long and varied history outside of EastEnders. Prior to joining the soap, he rose to fame in sitcom roles with Love Thy Neighbour and The Thin Blue Line.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Will Patrick Let Yolande Go Again? | Next Time | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

EastEnders Patrick Trueman Rudolph Walker

Trending Articles

Prince Harry frowning and Meghan Markle looking annoyed
Prince Harry eyeing permanent move after solo trip without wife Meghan Markle?
Jono Lancaster being interviewed on GMB
Man rejected by parents at birth dealt further blow after being shunned by them 20 years on: ‘It hurt’
Strictly Come Dancing logo
Strictly Come Dancing contestants for 2023 – 12th name announced!
AJ Pritchard
Strictly star AJ Pritchard announces he’s quit acting after soap debut brutally mocked
Bobby Brazier facing forward in front of Strictly logo
Strictly fans make the same prediction as EastEnders favourite Bobby Brazier signs up for 2023 series
DIY SOS logo with Nick Knowles looking serious
DIY SOS under fire as guest lashes out at BBC for ‘botched’ job: ‘The stress is killing me’