EastEnders shares brilliant mash-up video to support the NHS over coronavirus

EastEnders has shared a brilliant mash-up video of cast old and new in support of the NHS amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Using clips from throughout the years of various characters with their words connected together, the EastEnders video tells people in no uncertain terms to stay at home.

EastEnders backs the NHS

A message from Walford residents old and new. We all know what we’ve got to do… #EastEnders #MashUp #StayHome 🏠💪 pic.twitter.com/cC6RMMTi5X — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 7, 2020

Read more: EastEnders isn't on tonight - when can you next watch it?

Faces including the iconic Peggy Mitchell, her son Phil, Sharon Mitchell, Mick Carter, Bianca Jackson, and Kat Slater, tell the public to stay at home.

They urge us to support the NHS by not going out or breaking the rules.

And they even cheekily tell everyone to stop stockpiling toilet roll!

Bianca urges EastEnders fans to stop stockpiling toilet roll (Credit: BBC/Twitter)

The video comes ahead of the third Clap for Carers, to be held tonight (Thursday, April 9).

Fans were quick to praise the soap for the video: "Love this, what a brilliant way to get the message out," said one.

Another added: "This is why the EastEnders team in front of and behind the camera are the best."

"Thanks to whoever put this together, brilliant watch," said a third.

EastEnders hit by lockdown

EastEnders is one of a number of soaps and TV dramas hit by the coronavirus.

They were the first to announce they had suspended filming, while Coronation Street and Emmerdale vowed to continue for as long as they could.

EastEnders suspended filming (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders actress Maisie Smith dances with lookalike mum in video

EastEnders also immediately cut the number of episodes they were broadcasting to two a week.

The show now airs on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

A statement released by the soap, read: "In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

"The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

"We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

EastEnders' next episode is on on Monday, April 13, at 8pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.