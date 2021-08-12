EastEnders star Tony Clay has shared a glimpse into his 30th birthday celebrations.

The actor, who is best known for playing Callum Highway in the BBC One soap, marked the milestone birthday last week.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (August 11), Tony posted a series of shots as he partied alongside his pals and girlfriend.

EastEnders star Tony Clay turns 30!

Tony turned the big 3-0 at the Cave Hotel in Canterbury, Kent.

Joined by his stunning girlfriend Olivia Griffen, the star spent the night in a suite with a private wrap-around balcony.

The couple also enjoyed a meal together, before Tony headed out with his pals.

Alongside the photos, he penned: “Such a beautiful weekend celebrating my 30th!!

“Feel so blessed to have been able to celebrate with my nearest and dearest around me & thank you all so much for the lovely messages, means the world! Roll on the 30’s!”

Tony’s EastEnders co-stars rushed to share their well wishes on the post.

EastEnders star Tony Clay recently celebrated his 30th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Dyer shared: “Happy Birthday you absolute hero of a man.”

Natalie Cassidy said: “Happiest of birthdays to the loveliest man in telly. Love you mate.”

A soap fan added: “Aw looks like you had an amazing time for your birthday. Ah yes the 30s club.”

Who is Tony’s girlfriend Olivia?

Tony shot to fame in EastEnders as Halfway three years ago.

His character previously dated Whitney Dean before settling down with Ben Mitchell.

It’s a far less dramatic tale in real life, as Tony Clay is currently dating girlfriend Olivia.

Tony is best known for playing Callum Highway in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

The couple started dating back in August 2016.

Tony regularly uploads snaps of the pair together, including a sweet anniversary post earlier this year.

Alongside a snap of the two, he wrote: “I love you more than words! Happy Valentine’s Day my girl.”

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

