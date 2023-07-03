There’s no EastEnders on BBC One tonight – all the details

This week’s episodes of EastEnders will not be airing on BBC One as they usually do. Instead, EastEnders will be playing on BBC Two tonight (July 3), and for the rest of this week.

But why is EastEnders not on BBC One tonight? And what can viewers expect to happen during tonight’s episode?

Kim takes to the courthouse in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Why is EastEnders on BBC Two tonight?

EastEnders usually airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One. However, starting from tonight it will air on BBC Two.

It will continue to air on BBC Two for the rest of the week, at 7:30pm. The episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am every day.

This is due to the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage airing from 7pm – 9pm on BBC One. Coverage begins at 1:45pm until 6pm, then resumes from 7pm – 9pm, taking the usual slots of EastEnders and The One Show.

With Wimbledon set to continue until Sunday July 16, it is likely that EastEnders will resume on BBC One from Monday, July 17.

Denise tries to reassure nervous Kim (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Kim awaits her verdict

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Kim Fox is preparing for the final day of her court case. As sentencing approaches, Kim is in a state of high anxiety. Howie and Denise try to reassure her, but she’s convinced that she’ll end up prison.

Howie tells Denise desperately needs counselling that the family cannot afford. Denise hands over £500 from her and Jack’s joint account to fund the sessions. When Jack discovers what she’s done, he hits the roof.

Meanwhile, at court, nervous Denzel gives his statement. Soon afterwards, the court plays footage of the accident. Will Kim go to prison?

Martin is worried about Lily (Credit: BBC)

Stacey and Martin worry about Lily’s health

When Lily claims that she’s not feeling well ahead of the family conference, Stacey and Martin start to fret. Martin asks Sonia to check on Lily.

After Sonia finds that Lily has high blood pressure, the midwife signs her off school until she’s given birth.

Martin tries to reassure her that things will be okay. However, Lily worries about missing school work and being bored at home.

Elaine makes an announcement about the wedding (Credit: BBC)

Frustrated Elaine makes a decision

Elaine is disappointed when the Knight girls aren’t interested in being her bridesmaids. George tells her not to push it.

Downbeat, Elaine talks to Kathy about how disappointed she is. After a pep talk, Elaine decides to delay her wedding plans. How will George and the family react?

It’s Lola’s birthday (Credit: BBC)

Happy birthday Lola

On what would have been Lola‘s 27th birthday, Lola’s friends and loved ones gather at the salon. Growing emotional, Denise unveils a plaque on Lola’s chair – dedicated to their beloved friend.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

