EastEnders tonight: Lily announcement following 20-week scan

It’s crunch time for Lily in EastEnders tonight as she prepares for her 20-week scan. Stacey has promised she will be by her side… but will forces work against her?

Meanwhile, Ricky freaks out as he listens into a conversation between Sam and Honey about the burden of parental responsibilities. He makes a run for it when Sam even says having kids ruins your life!

When Stacey catches up with him later, the terrified teen says he can’t be a dad. Her attempts to offer support and advice to Ricky make Stacey late for the hospital, leaving Lily to arrive all alone.

Later, the mum-to-be announces that she wants to throw a gender reveal party. Stacey, who has been dodging calls from Shiv all day, is shocked to find him in the Slater kitchen. She’s horrified to hear his suggestion for how Stacey can repay Shiv’s debts.

As he slimes up to Stacey, Eve bursts in and attacks him. But this makes the situation worse and Shiv demands all his money back by tomorrow.

Elsewhere across the Square, Nugget is suspicious when Denise hammers on the door and is incessantly calling his dad. Later Denise catches up with Ravi and as they row at Walford East about Chelsea’s alibi they hear a plate smash outside. Has someone heard them?

And Suki is feeling all loved-up with Eve following their business trip / bunk-up in Leeds – but Vinny soon bursts that balloon, as Nish wants some ‘alone time’ with his wife. Vinny tries to get Eve involved in helping throw a surprise birthday party for his dad. Later, Eve is devastated when Vinny innocently reveals that Nish sent him out so he could be alone with Suki. Eve’s terrified that Nish will be coercing Suki into sleeping with him. Will Suki find a way to put him off?

