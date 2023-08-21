EastEnders in huge schedule shake-up tonight – when is the soap next on screen?

EastEnders usually airs on Mondays at 7.30pm, however there will be a huge schedule shake up tonight (Monday, August 21) as the soap won’t air.

Instead of the soap airing on BBC One tonight, viewers will instead be able to watch it on BBC iPlayer.

But, why isn’t EastEnders on tonight and when will the BBC soap be back on our screens?

EastEnders isn’t on tonight (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders in huge schedule shake up

Usually EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays at 7.30pm for half an hour. However, tonight, the soap won’t air. This is due to the World Athletics Championships claiming the soaps usually slot in the TV schedule.

The Championships will air from 7.30 – 9pm, televising coverage from the National Athletics Centre in Budapest. Soap fans can still catch up on what would’ve been tonight’s episode by heading over to BBC iPlayer where the latest episode is available to watch.

The soap will be back on BBC One tomorrow night (Tuesday, August 22). Tonight’s original episode will now air at 7pm tomorrow.

Tuesday’s episode will then follow it at 7.30pm airing for the usual half an hour.

Suki finds Eve in a bad way (Credit: BBC)

What to expect of the next episode of EastEnders

In the next episode of EastEnders, Suki finds Eve sleeping rough on a bench after getting drunk. Eve then goes to the police about Caz but they explain that she’s served her time and that no more can be done.

Getting drunk, Eve soon goes to meet Caz as Suki and Stacey head out to search for her. But, will Eve do something she might regret?

Elsewhere, Phil tries to get Alfie to open up about his upcoming MRI scan.

Also, Anna is given permission to ring her mum, resulting in her leaving a message for her.

And, Bobby makes a phone call of his own to Peter. But, will he pick up?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

