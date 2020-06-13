EastEnders to return to four-nights-a-week schedule but with shorter episodes

EastEnders will air 20 minute episodes four nights a week when the soap returns later this year.

The BBC soap is set to go off air next week as the soap is running out of new episodes.

Filming had to be stopped due to the pandemic (Credit: BBC)

Filming was suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown. But the cast and crew will resume filming at the end of the month.

As well as production stopping, episodes were reduced from four a week down to two.

Jon Sen speaks about shorter EastEnders episodes

Executive producer Jon Sen said: "Resuming production is incredibly exciting and challenging in equal measure.

"Since we postponed filming, we've been working non-stop trialling techniques, filming methods and new ways of working so that we can return to screens four times a week - as EastEnders should be.

Episodes will go back to four nights a week but will be 20 minutes long (Credit: BBC)

"Filming will inevitably be a more complex process now, so creating 20 minute episodes will enable us to ensure that when we return, EastEnders will still be the show the audience know and love."

Due to BBC One not having adverts, the programme typically airs longer episodes than other soaps.

Filming will inevitably be a more complex process now.

The temporary measure will mean the eps will actually be in line with the likes of Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks. These soaps usually run for around 23 minutes, not including ad breaks.

What will be on whilst EastEnders is off air?

It was recently announced that Stacey Dooley will be hosting a new show called EastEnders: Secrets from the Square.

Stacey Dooley will be hosting EastEnders: Secrets from the Square (Credit: BBC)

After the soap runs out of episodes, the new series will run every Monday night at 8pm starting Monday, June 22.

Meanwhile, on Tuesdays, fans will get a chance to reminisce as iconic older episodes will be shown.

These include Den and Angie's two-hander, Sharongate and the explosive reveal of Max and Stacey's affair.

EastEnders currently airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

