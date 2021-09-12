EastEnders fans convinced Tina Carter will ‘return from the dead’ in explosive Christmas storyline

EastEnders fans are convinced Tina Carter is alive and will make a bombshell return at Christmas.

The barmaid was seemingly murdered by Gray Atkins after she discovered proof he had killed his wife Chantelle.

Tina Carter was seemingly murdered by Gray Atkins (Credit: BBC)

However, viewers didn’t actually see Tina’s murder.

Instead they saw a clash with Gray – and Tina looking lifeless on the sofa afterwards.

More hints have come out since Tina’s earrings were found in Gray’s car by ex Chelsea Fox.

They were found months after the apparent murder – could Gray have dropped them while moving Tina later?

He has also recently come under incredible financial pressure after being sacked from his job.

Gray had been cyber stalking his boss Laura and trolling her with abusive and violent messages.

She worked out it was him and fired him – mocking his weakness to her face.

But with no money coming in, Gray has become desperate – could he need the money to pay for Tina to be held elsewhere?

EastEnders viewers certainly think so – and they think she will be back at Christmas.

One said: “RT if you think Tina Carter is coming back at Christmas.”

A second said: “I’m convinced Tina isn’t dead. Maybe she’ll return Halloween or Christmas. #EastEnders.”

A third said: “Tina is being kept somewhere by Gray and she will return at Christmas. Mark my words!”

Danny has hinted Mick could be reunited with his sister Tina (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star hints at Tina Carter comeback in explosive Christmas

However there are other hints that there’s going to be a big reveal in the Yuletide season.

Meanwhile, actor Danny Dyer has teased that Christmas in Walford is set to be explosive.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier this month he whetted fans’ appetites for the big festive episode.

“It goes right off at Christmas, let me tell you that now,” he said.

“Of course it does. It’s Walford innit, mate. We had the one year we were all happy and singing, no one liked it!”

But do you think Tina Carter is returning to Walford alive?

