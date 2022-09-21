EastEnders: Tiffany to return alongside dad Ricky after Maisie Smith hints at comeback?

Former EastEnders star Maisie Smith has teased a return for her popular character, Tiffany Butcher-Baker.

The actress quit the BBC soap in 2021 to focus on other projects.

But she has now said that she hasn’t ruled out a comeback.

Speaking to Inside Soap, the 21-year-old said: “The moment I left they said to me ‘We’re so excited to see what you’re going to do, but you’re always welcome to come back and reunite the family’ – and I said, ‘Absolutely!’

Is Maisie Smith returning to EastEnders as Tiffany?

She added: “I said if they ever need me, just call me.

“I have so much family there with cast and the crew, I don’t think anyone ever really leaves. That’s what is nice about EastEnders. You always have a place there.”

Maisie has already made a guest appearance since her departure, arriving back in March as part of Keegan Baker’s exit storyline.

The couple, who had previously split, left Walford for a new start in Germany with Tiff’s dad, Ricky.

But with Ricky set to return to the Square in the very near future, could he be bringing his daughter back too?

Sid Owen‘s return to the soap was revealed in August by the Sun on Sunday.

The publication let slip that Sid would start filming this month and is expected back on screens later this year.

Sid Owen will return as Ricky

A source said: “Bosses have an exciting storyline planned for his return, involving lots of key players.

“Ricky is an iconic character from Albert Square’s early days, and has been hugely popular over the decades. He has lots of unfinished business.

“The sky’s the limit for script writers. An autumn of bumper storylines is on the cards.”

The news was then confirmed by EastEnders.

Of his return, Sid said: “I’m delighted to back at EastEnders.

“I can’t wait to see what Ricky Butcher has been up to these past few years and how he’s going to react to seeing some familiar faces including old flames. I’m excited to see the drama unfold.”

Ricky is dad to Tiffany and her brother Liam who he shares with ex-wife, Bianca Jackson.

He was also married to Sam Mitchell.

Bosses are reportedly hoping Sid can fill the void left by Danny Dyer when he leaves this Christmas.

