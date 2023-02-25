EastEnders teases two legendary returns for Chrissie Watts and Little Mo Slater

EastEnders has teased two massive returns to Walford.

The BBC soap is having something of a revival at the moment with huge storylines dominating the world of soap.

EastEnders fans want Little Mo back in Walford (Credit: BBC)

And now boss Chris Clenshaw has opened up about a potential big name return.

Speaking on Loose Women yesterday (Friday February 24) Chris was asked about the return of Freddie Slater.

And he was quizzed about whether it could mean his mother Little Mo could finally return after almost 17 years away.

Actress Kacey Ainsworth played Little Mo from 2000 until 2006 in the soap.

Fans have been desperate for her to make a comeback for years.

And with Freddie currently in Walford, what better time than now?

EastEnders: Two returns teased

It seems Chris agrees.

He told the panel: “Freddie is in the show, and so there is every chance Little Mo could pop back to Walford…”

However, Little Mo herself, actress Kacey Ainsworth had her own thoughts.

And she doesn’t just want the mouse that roared back.

She took to Twitter to call for another legendary return – legendary villain Chrissie Watts.

And she revealed the characters are together off-screen.

“How dare they cut @TracyAnnO out … #chrissie,” she wrote to a story about Little Mo’s potential comeback.

Chrissie Watts actress Tracy Ann Oberman replied howling with laughter.

Kacey added: “Exactly… but really we know #chrissie and #littlemo ended up together #jailbirds”

Tracy then joked: “The Thelma and Louise of Soap.”

Is Chrissie Watts returning to EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

Whatever happened to Little Mo?

Kacey was involved in a huge domestic abuse storyline during her time on EastEnders, in which her character was regularly attacked by her husband Trevor Morgan.

However she eventually fought back, attacking him with an iron, and he later died in a house fire.

The star recently admitted the hard-hitting plot had a “physical impact” on her and used to leave her “very upset”.

She said on Loose Women: “When I was on EastEnders, they’re long days, they’re 12-hour days and they’re six days a week.

“So, I was being Mo longer than I was being myself, and I do think they do have a physical impact.

“I mean, I would be going home in the car, I would still be sobbing and still would be very upset, to kind of have opened up whatever door there was in there and used all of that and I would still be crying.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

