EastEnders' Tamzin Outhwaite 'to sign up for Strictly'

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite is said to be set to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress played Mel Owen until she was killed off last year in a dramatic lorry crash. She had played the role for 20 years.

And now she's set to show off her dance moves to compete to win the glitterball trophy.

Tamzin Outhwaite for Strictly?

The Sun reports that she is ready to sign on the dotted line alongside Jamie Laing who was forced to pull out last year due to injury.

An insider told the publication: "What with COVID-19, everything is all still very much touch and go. Plans are changing on a weekly basis.

"But nearly all the celebs are in the final stages of negotiations now, and Jamie is fully on board.

"He can't wait to get training and make up for last year's disaster.

"Tamzin is a perfect fit for the show. The BBC loves an EastEnder and she has a background in performing and dance, so she is really excited to see how she fares."

When will Strictly return?

The upcoming series has been confirmed to return to screens this year. BBC bosses are doing all they can to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

A statement released by the BBC said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year's series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

How will the show change?

And while it's not yet confirmed when the series will officially start, it reportedly could be as late as October.

It's also believed the number of contestants may be reduced. There may now be 13 rather than 15 in order for the final to take place before Christmas.

This means former dancers Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard - who left the show this year - will not be replaced.

An insider told The Mirror: "Once all group numbers are recorded in August, the pro dancers must spend two weeks isolating before the next stage.

"With celebs, we've no trouble getting them as there is little other work around – but the need to isolate means the timings are against us."

