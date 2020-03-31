Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite reveals seven-year-old daughter has dyed her hair pink

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed her seven-year-old daughter, Marnie, has dyed her hair pink.

The actress posted a picture of her daughter showing off her new look.

Tamzin captioned the post: "When your kids turn feral but they are basically finding themselves... pink hair... seven years old... Marnie Mae Moonbeam Ellis-Outhwaite."

Fans rushed to comment saying their kids had done the same.

One wrote: "My daughter talked me into doing it with her last summer... it was still there as a rosie glow six months later."

A second commented: "My daughter Ruby is the same, Just ordered purple temporary dye. Tell Marnie, it looks cool!"

Another added: "And why not? Look fab."

Why did Tamzin Outhwaite leave EastEnders?

Tamzin played Mel in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Tamzin famously played Melanie Owen in EastEnders on and off from 1998 until 2019.

Last year, Mel was killed off after she crashed her car.

Although she initially survived the crash and was pulled out of the wreckage by Sharon Mitchell, Mel was hit by a lorry when she went back to the car, thinking she could hear her late son Hunter calling her.

Mel's death left many Albert Square residents devastated, including her best friend Lisa and Lisa's daughter, Mel's goddaughter, Louise.

Mel was killed off last year (Credit: BBC)

However after Mel died, Louise gave birth to a baby girl who she named Peggy Melanie Taylor, paying tribute to her paternal grandmother Peggy and of course, Mel.

Currently, Tamzin is at home with her daughters much like the rest of the UK, who have been told not to go outside to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

EastEnders has temporarily stopped filming (Credit: BBC)

Due to the global pandemic, schools in the UK, along with thousands of businesses, have been shut down.

UK soaps, including EastEnders, have stopped production.

EastEnders has also reduced its weekly episodes from four down to two.

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

