EastEnders summer spoilers have revealed that the soap is throwing ALL the storylines at us as the weather gets warmer.

From new arrivals to sad goodbyes, here’s our round-up of what’s going to be keeping us glued to the antics in Albert Square in EastEnders summer spoilers.

EastEnders summer spoilers

Ben’s been struggling with everything that’s happened (Credit: BBC)

Ben’s eating disorder

Ben Mitchell’s been struggling for a while now. We’ve all been by his side as he’s coped with his rape and other tricky times that have affected his mental health.

Recently, we’ve seen the moody mechanic go off the rails while he tries to stay strong for his family and cope with Lola’s terminal diagnosis.

In the weeks to come, we’ll watch Ben battle to control his own mental health spirals through controlling his exercise and food. Eventually Ben will suffer in silence as his eating disorder takes hold.

EastEnders has worked closely with leading charity Beat on the storyline to ensure it is portrayed as accurately and as sensitively as possible.

Lola doesn’t have long to live (Credit: BBC)

Lola’s death

We totally get why Ben Mitchell can’t cope, because we’re also struggling to deal with Lola’s health declining.

We know she’s going to die soon but we’re not ready to say goodbye! Actress Danielle Harold shared an emotional post on Instagram after filming Lola’s last scenes. She thanked all the viewers who had reached out to her to tell their own stories.

“I have read every message,” she wrote. “And hold all of your messages close to my heart whilst playing this story.”

It’s definitely going to be emotional!

The Knights will arrive in Albert Square and immediately stir things up! (Credit: BBC)

Knights in shining armour!

Sharon Watts is still convinced she’s going to run The Queen Vic with Linda Carter. Meanwhile Suki and Nish Panesar are just as certain they’ll be the ones to buy into the business.

But they’ll both get a shock when Linda’s mum Elaine Peacock arrives to join forces with her daughter to run the pub!

Elaine arrives with her new partner George Knight, and his two daughters, Gina and Anna. They’ll be bringing a whole lot of excitement, energy and trouble to the Square.

Just what will Sharon do when she finds out her bestie has betrayed her? And how will Linda cope sharing her crown as queen of The Vic?

We can’t wait to find out more about the Christmas drama! (Credit: BBC)

Flashing forward

We know that come Christmas there’s going to be drama in Walford, thanks to the flash-forward episode that aired back in February.

In the episode we saw six women of Walford – Sharon, Linda, Suki, Stacey, Denise and Kathy – standing over a body in The Queen Vic.

With Stacey’s hands bloodied, Denise holding a broken bottle and Sharon in a wedding dress, it seemed there had been ALL sorts of excitement leading up to the death.

But who is the victim? And is someone a murderer?

We’ve already seen a teaser trailer for Denise’s part of the story so we’re assuming there will be more clues dropped as summer arrives. And we can’t wait!

