EastEnders summer preview: Major exit and explosive revenge plot

EastEnders is going through it at the moment with royalty gracing Albert Square.

Fresh off the heels of Prince Charles and Camilla, comes a summer of explosive drama in Walford.

Here’s what to look forward to…

Mick Carter’s time in Walford is at an end (Credit: BBC)

Mick’s exit

After the best part of a decade, Mick Carter will be leaving EastEnders this summer.

The Queen Vic landlord is set to depart Walford one way or another in the coming months.

Not much is known about his exit although it is set to be explosive – but will he die?

Vile Lewis must pay for his crimes in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Lewis’ comeuppance

The evil villain has raped Ben Mitchell in harrowing circumstances.

And so it’s time he faces justice – and hopefully soon.

With any luck Ben will report him to the police and Lewis will be tried, found guilty and sent to prison for a very long time.

Failing that – the Mitchells are a stupid enemy to make – and they should take every bit of revenge they want.

Who will come out on top in the battle between Linda and Janine? (Credit: BBC)

Janine vs Linda

Admittedly it doesn’t quite make sense that Linda wouldn’t immediately expose Janine’s lies and flog her part of the Salon to the businessman who wanted it.

But for the purposes of drama, EastEnders has ordered that she will not do that.

Instead she will be involved in a dramatic car crash and may or may not survive.

However, if she does make it out alive, she’ll find just the right moment to unleash on Janine. Only for the scheming killer to turn the tables once again.

Phil can’t be enjoying himself in prison in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Phil escaping prison?

It has to be coming, right?

EastEnders won’t leave the mighty Phil Mitchell in prison for much longer, surely?

He has to face a trial at some point – and that will have to be soon.

And then he can mess it all up by hatching an escape plan and reuniting with his love…

Sharon and Phil are definitely still interested in each other (Credit: BBC)

Phil torn between Kat and Sharon?

It’s becoming obvious to anyone with eyes that Phil and Sharon are still very much a couple in their heads.

Kat may live in his house – but Phil’s true partner in crime and life is Sharon.

Will they realise that and reunite? Or will he stick with Kat?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

