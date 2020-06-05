EastEnders to 'start afresh with brand new storylines'

EastEnders bosses are considering 'starting afresh' with brand-new storylines following the soap's enforced break due to the coronavirus crisis.

EastEnders could start afresh with new storylines, according to an insider (Credit: BBC)

The BBC One soap will run out of new episodes on June 16, after filming was paused due to lockdown.

Because of this, an insider has hinted they may start again with new plots when they do resume shooting.

What did the insider say?

"Everyone understands that this is an unprecedented moment in the soap’s history having to take this break, so they want to make a big event out of the comeback," A BBC insider revealed.

"They’re planning big storylines and a big marketing push - but that may mean they just start new stuff from scratch rather than continuing where they’re already at so they can be dramatic as possible."

What would the changes mean?

Should this idea happen, it will mean EastEnders will effectively begin a 'second series', following the first 35 years of the show.

The source added to The Sun newspaper: "It would essentially mean the first series of EastEnders lasted 35 years - and the second starts in two months."

Secrets From The Square

This comes after the BBC confirmed Stacey Dooley will host EastEnders: Secrets From The Square.

This special programme will give viewers an insight into Albert Square like never before, while the main show is off air.

Stacey will host Secrets From The Square (Credit: BBC)

Stacey will take over Ian Beale's Walford East restaurant each week with two different cast members reflecting on their time on the show, teasing what's to come, and there will be a sneak peak behind the scenes.

Cast members that will appear include Letitia Dean, Adam Woodyatt, Diane Parish, Tameka Empson, Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer.

Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon, will be one of the guests on Stacey's show (Credit: BBC)

They will be looking back at their first memories of the show, as well as the juiciest dramas to hit Walford and stories from behind the scenes.

What did Stacey say?

She said: "I'm delighted to be hosting 'Secrets From The Square'.

I've loved every minute of it!

"I grew up watching 'EastEnders', so walking onto Albert Square was a surreal experience as well as taking a trip down memory lane and interviewing some of the legends of Walford has been great.

"I've loved every minute of it!"

Iconic episodes

The BBC will also air a selection of iconic episodes on Tuesday nights to let viewers 'reminisce and relive some of the unforgettable moments from the past'.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square begins on June 22nd.

