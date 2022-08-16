EastEnders stars Max Bowden and Shona McGarty ‘confirm’ romance

EastEnders stars Max Bowden and Shona McGarty have seemingly confirmed their romance with a picture on social media.

The actors, who play Ben Mitchell and Whitney Dean in the soap, recently posed for a series of photos at the House and Classics Festival in Essex.

Shona shared a series of photos and a video on her Instagram of her and Max.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shona McGarty (@shonabmx)

She captioned the post: “@houseandclassics. Can’t wait for the next one xx @adhq_kammy_ @bubblydamz @bowden5.”

Max commented on the post: “Squad” with the fire emoji.

Their EastEnders co-star James Farrar, who plays Zack Hudson, commented: “@bowden5 absolute rascal.”

Shona plays Whitney on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Max and Shona

It was first reported earlier this year that Max and Shona had grown close.

A source told The Sun back in May: “They spend as much time together as they can.

“Most nights or mornings Max is seen entering or leaving Shona’s home. He wears the same clothes most days.

“They have tried to keep their relationship a secret and they drive into the EastEnders set separately.

“But anybody who sees them together can see how they feel about each other.”

Max is currently expecting his first child with his ex-girlfriend Roisin Buckle.

After reports of Max and Shona’s relationship, it was reported that Roisin felt ‘humiliated and disrespected.‘

Max joined the EastEnders cast as Ben in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Last month, Roisin spoke on her podcast and revealed she was devastated to discover Max had moved on with his co-star just weeks after their split.

“At the time, I was all over the place, crying, not being able to look at a future without him by my side,” Roisin told One Mum and a Baby podcast.

“There was hope we may co-parent but I haven’t heard from him in about six weeks now. So I’m not really sure where that stands.

“The door is open and I would never stop him seeing his son so hopefully we hear from him.”

According to The Sun on Sunday Max has since “pledged to financially support their child.”

However Roisin reveals the EastEnders star missed a key scan for the baby.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Shona and Max’s reps for comment.

