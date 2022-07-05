EastEnders stars lead tributes as Blossom Jackson actress Mona Hammond dies

Former EastEnders actress Mona Hammond who played Blossom Jackson has died at the age of 91.

RADA chair Marcus Ryder confirmed the news of Mona’s death on Twitter this morning writing: “It is with great sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died.

“Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985.

“She was also a @RADA_London graduate and received an honorary RADA fellowship in 2019.”

It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died. Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985.

Tributes pour in for Mona Hammond

Celebrities and fans have paid tribute to Mona after hearing of her death.

EastEnders has shared their condolences to Mona’s family and friends on social media.

On EastEnders official Twitter account, the tribute said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Mona Hammond has passed away.

“Mona created a no-nonsense grandmother in Blossom Jackson who was adored by the audience and everyone who worked with her. Our love and thoughts are with Mona’s family and friends.”

Devon Anderson, who played Blossom’s grandson Billy Jackson in EastEnders, wrote on Twitter.

He said: “Rest in peace queen. Exceptional woman.”

Loose Women presenter Charlene White wrote: “Mona Hammond, a trailblazer in every way. Thank you.”

Danny John-Jules posted: “Yesterday we lost a #WindrushLegend #MonaHammond.

“All praises to ladies of the #VisitMona Group (Led by #SuzetteLlewellyn) who tirelessly made sure that Mona was well looked after from the moment she went into care, her ‘final curtain.’ RIP.”

One fan wrote: “Oh gosh, how very sad. She graced our screens for years, bringing immense joy. May God rest her.”

Another said: “RIP Mona.”

Mona last appeared in EastEnders as Blossom in 2010 (Credit: BBC)

Mona Hammond

Actress Mona was well-known for playing Blossom Jackson in EastEnders from 1994 until 1997.

She returned to the role in 2010 when Blossom came back to Albert Square for the funeral of Billie Jackson.

Mona was also well-known for her role in Desmond’s, where she played Aunty Susu from 1989 until 1994.

She also appeared in Us Girls, Coronation Street, Black Silk, The Crouches, Casualty, Doctors and Holby City.



