EastEnders stars back campaign to show support for domestic abuse survivors

BBC soap EastEnders has started a campaign to show support for victims of domestic abuse amid Chantelle and Gray's abuse storyline.
Over the last several months, viewers have seen Gray continuously beat and manipulate his wife Chantelle.
Although he has gone to counselling to help control his anger, it clearly hasn't worked.
In last night's episode (Thursday, March 12 2020), the solicitor beat his wife thinking she had told her dad Mitch that he lost his job at the solicitors firm.
However viewers know Mitch pieced it together himself after discovering Gray had been to a hotel in town during work hours.
Gray beat Chantelle to the point she struggled to walk and the soap has now encouraged viewers to show its support for domestic abuse survivors.
On its social media, Easties posted a picture of Chantelle actress Jessica Plummer holding up her hand with "spEEkout #EastEnders" written on.
The EastEnders account said: "Show your support for survivors of domestic abuse. Please share you #spEEkout picture with us at #EastEnders. Stand with Chantelle."
They also included a link to Action Line, which offers information and support.
The EastEnders cast members showed their support and shared their #spEEkout pictures.
Pictures were posted by Toby-Alexander Smith, who plays Gray, Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean, Tanya Franks, who plays Rainie Branning, Clair Norris, who plays Chantelle's sister Bernie Taylor and Kellie Bright who plays Linda Carter
Also showing their support is Lorraine Stanley, who plays Chantelle's mum Karen Taylor, Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki Pansar and Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell.
Fans also showed their support and shared their #spEEkout pictures.
You can share you #spEEkout picture on Twitter or Instagram using #EastEnders.
If you need information or support, please visit Action Line for contact information.
EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.
