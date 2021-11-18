Former EastEnders star Tony Discipline, who played Tyler Moon in the BBC One soap, has become a father for the first time.

The actor turned fire fighter shared the news on Instagram earlier this week.

And, while he revealed his daughter’s beautiful name, he remained tight-lipped on the mystery lady he’s been romancing.

Tony Discipline has revealed he’s become a first-time father (Credit: Splash News)

What did EastEnders star Tony Discipline say about becoming a dad?

Sharing a handful of pictures of himself and the baby, Tony revealed her gorgeous name.

He said: “Welcome to the world my beautiful daughter – Penelope Charlotte Rose Discipline 😍.”

Tony added: “It’s all for you now baby girl.”

Read more: Listen up new EastEnders boss: How to fix the soap in five easy steps!

He shared a picture of himself holding the baby in hospital, one of her in her cot and one of the pair once they’d headed home from hospital.

Penelope’s face is obscured in the pictures by a love heart emoji, with the new dad clearly keen to protect the tot’s privacy.

Former EastEnders star Tony is now a fire fighter (Credit: Instagram)

How did fans react to the news?

Fans of the star were thrilled and posted messages of congratulations on his Instagram post.

Matt Lapinskas, who played his on-screen Anthony Moon in EastEnders, said: “”My guy congratulations to you all.”

Vanessa Feltz’s other half Ben Ofoedu sent love heart emojis.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers – what’s happening in Albert Square tonight?

The actor’s mum Wendy shared: “My beautiful granddaughter.”

Another pal commented: “Daddy Discipline has arrived!”

“Awwww beautiful name,” said one fan.

“No way!” said another in surprise. “Congrats to you and your missus.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Discipline (@tonydiscipline)

So who is Tony Discipline dating?

Tony has so far remained tight-lipped about the identity of the baby’s mother.

The star’s last known girlfriend was midwife Becky Mulvaney.

They got together in 2015, but she hasn’t appeared on his social media since 2019.

Before that he was in a relationship with his EastEnders co-star Jacqueline Jossa.

The pair got together in 2011 but split after 18 months, although they remained friends.

The star was ‘single’ back in February

Back in February ED! spoke exclusively to Tony and asked about his relationship status – and if it’s true that the ladies love a fire fighter.

“Apparently, that’s what they say,” he quipped.

“I’m single at the moment. Obviously with lockdown it’s not the best time to meet anyone.”

So he hasn’t had any cheeky offers to slide down his fireman’s pole, then?

“Oh love it,” Tony laughed. “We’ll see what happens when lockdown ends!”

And it certainly seems as if he did…!

Send your congratulations on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.