EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith reveals very different career after soap exit

EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith has revealed his new career after quitting the soap. The former Gray Atkins actor, 32, left the soap 18 months ago.

And now he has revealed he has a new career – and it’s a world away from starring in a soap. The actor – who appeared in the soap between 2019 and 2022 – is no longer just acting.

Toby-Alexander Smith played Gray Atkins in EastEnders but he’s now got a new career (Credit: BBC)

Instead he is now working as a “jazz and swing singer”. He is available to book for private events.

And not just that – he is also available for public speaking appearances. Celebrity booking website Champions has him on its books.

The website says: “His ease in front of a crowd makes him the perfect performer for your next event or awards evening. If you are looking for a speaker, singer or host, look no further than the versatile Toby-Alexander Smith who will ensure your guests are provided with an enjoyable and memorable evening.”

Earlier this month Toby-Alexander tied the knot with Emmerdale star Amy Walsh. The actress plays Tracy Metcalfe in the ITV soap.

The couple met four years ago in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing and quickly became an item. They welcomed daughter Bonnie in December 2021.

They later got engaged in August 2022, and then tied the knot earlier this month in Montenegro. Amy, 36, and Toby, 32, spoke to OK! magazine about the wedding and finally being a married couple.

“It was honestly the most perfect day. It surpassed all my expectations and more. I felt so surprisingly present on the day and loved every second. Now I’m just in pure bliss,” Amy told the publication.

EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith is now available for singing and speaking engagements (Credit: Splash)

The ceremony itself took place at the Talici Hill Rustic Villas, a 17th-century property the couple fell in love with during a whirlwind visit to the country eight months ago.

100 of the couple’s nearest and dearest made the trip out to Montenegro for the ceremony. Amy also revealed a touching gesture her sister, Kimberley Walsh, did for her.

“Kimberley gave me the ring she inherited from my grandma. She wears it every day and it epitomises my grandma. I wore it on my little finger so I had my grandma and grandad with me on the day, which was amazing,” she said.

Amy also revealed that she would like more children, but she and Toby are enjoying life as a family of three at the moment.

