EastEnders' Whitney and actress Shona McGarty
EastEnders star Shona McGarty left heartbroken by family loss

The Whitney Dean actress shared the news with her followers

By Carena Crawford

EastEnders star Shona McGarty has revealed her upset after suffering a devastating family loss.

The Whitney Dean actress shared the news with her 169k followers on Instagram.

Her beloved dog, Mitch, has died.

EastEnders star Shona McGarty shares family loss

Shona revealed her pet had died and also told the story behind him joining their family.

She explained she had bought him with her very first pay packet from EastEnders when she was just 16 years old. Aw.

Alongside a series of pictures of the pooch, she said: “When I got the job on EastEnders, still living at home, and my first pay cheque at the age of 16, I bought a gorgeous little pup, for my family.

“A gorgeous black and white Jack Russell.

“When I met him he was so vocal, a real fiesty little fella. A bit like Phil Mitchell. So, I decided to name him Mitch. After Mitchell of course.”

Shona went on to say: “He made us so happy, and we had so much fun.”

Talking about all the things Mitch loved she said he enjoyed “dressing up” and “his ball” and “trying to bite shadows on the walls”.

“He changed our lives,” she added.

“He showed us so much love. He was there for me when I was upset, or hurt, he was always right beside me. Today, we lost my little mate.

“We’ll remember you always Mitchy.

“Rest in peace.”

EastEnders star Shona McGarty smiles in pink dress on the red carpet
Shona’s co-stars all supported her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Co-stars send their love to Shona

Shona’s followers and her co-stars all sent their condolences.

Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Slater, wrote: “Oh I’m so sorry ! I’m so sad for you all sending loads of love.”

Emma Barton, aka Honey Mitchell, said: “Darling one.. I’m sorry.. You know.. I know…”

“Ahh darling, sending love and hugs,” added Jack Branning actor Scott Maslen. “It’s devastating when you lose your best mate, but it’s because you loved him so much that you feel that way and he felt the same way about you.”

Heather Peace, who plays Eve Unwin said: “So sorry for your loss Shona. So sorry. They are our absolutely faithful friends. Sending love.

“Sorry for your loss! Sending lots of love,” said Clair Norris, aka Bernie Taylor.

Can Zack come good and help Whitney? (Credit: BBC)

Whitney in EastEnders

As Shona grieves for her beloved dog, her EastEnders’ alter ego is also about to face difficult news.

Pregnant with her first baby, Whitney was left heartbroken when the child’s father, Zack Hudson, said he wanted nothing to do with them.

What Whit doesn’t know is that Zack is struggling with the news he is HIV positive. He’s terrified he’s passed it on to her and the baby.

Whitney attended her baby scan yesterday (Wednesday January 19) and was overwhelmed to see it on the screen for the first time.

But how will she cope when she discovers what’s really bothering Zack? And what does it mean for her future?

Will she and the baby be okay?

YouTube video player

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

