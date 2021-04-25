EastEnders star Shona McGarty ‘called police after being bombarded by messages from man’

EastEnders star Shona McGarty reportedly phoned police after being bombarded with messages from a man.

According to The Sun, Shona blocked the TikTok follower.

She had agreed to a livestream chat on the site to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Shona is reportedly terrified after the ordeal (Credit: BBC)

Shona was reportedly left terrified after the man allegedly sent her a string of messages. He is also said to have repeatedly called her.

According to the newspaper, he admitted repeatedly messaging Shona but insisted he “only wanted to know why she’d blocked me”.

He added: “I didn’t know she felt harassed. She didn’t tell me to stop messaging her.”

He also confirmed he had been arrested on suspicion of harassment. He has been bailed until May.

The single dad-of-two also confirmed his bail conditions prevented him from going to the EastEnders set or Shona’s home.

The actress is currently single after splitting from electrician fiancé Ryan Harris in January this year.

She joined the soap in 2009 as Bianca’s step-daughter – and has become a firm favourite on the soap.

However she has become extremely unlucky in love.

However Shona McGarty has played Whitney Dean since 2009 (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Shona McGarty character Whitney Dean unlucky in love

This week fans watched in horror as Whitney’s lover Kush was murdered by Gray Atkins.

They were planning on starting a new life in Dubai together but Gray wanted to keep Whitney under his control, so killed Kush.

Viewers have watched as Gray has become increasingly obsessed with Whitney. He saved her from a life in prison for killing stalker Leo King.

However, he sees her a replacement for wife Chantelle after he murdered her.

However EastEnders bosses previously revealed they had plans for Shona that would last multiple years.

Kate Oates said in 2019: “We know where we’re taking Whitney across a couple of years. It is always a joy with a character because we don’t always get that.”

