EastEnders star sends message to fans after show airs shock exit

EastEnders has confirmed that actor Jaz Singh Deol has left the soap after Kheerat Panesar was arrested and taken away by police.

Kheerat took the blame for the murder of Ranveer Gulati, a crime which Kheerat’s mum Suki was the prime suspect.

Now EastEnders has confirmed that this is the character’s exit.

Suki thinks she killed Ranveer (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Kheerat Panesar exit as he takes blame for murder

A few months ago Ranveer attempted to sexually assault Suki and she fought him off.

Suki believed she killed Ranveer and when Ranveer’s adopted son Ravi arrived he realised what Suki had done.

But as he planned to help her sort out the situation, Ravi realised Ranveer was actually still alive and struck him over the head killing him.

Suki still believes she is the one who killed Ranveer.

Ravi killed Ranveer (Credit: BBC)

After being questioned by police, Suki returned to Albert Square but she knew that there was a lot of evidence against her.

Meanwhile Kheerat decided to take the blame for the murder, but when his girlfriend Stacey found out she told Suki and had a go at her.

Suki was horrified by her son’s plan and demanded him to stop, refusing to let him take the blame.

Kheerat and Suki shared a hug and he promised that he changed his mind.

But he later told his siblings Ash and Vinny that he was going to hand himself into the police.

He stopped by to say goodbye to Stacey and he reflected on their relationship as he told her that she was the only person who allowed him to be himself.

The police soon turned up and arrested Kheerat.

As he was taken away in a police car, Stacey, Suki and Kheerat’s dad watched, completely devastated.

Kheerat took the blame (Credit: BBC)

Has Kheerat left for good?

EastEnders has confirmed that this is Kheerat’s last appearance with actor Jaz Singh Deol having left the show.

A spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: “We can confirm that Jaz has left EastEnders and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Jaz posted a message to EastEnders fans on his Instagram.

Sharing pictures of him and his co-stars he wrote: “Love you. Love you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaz Singh Deol (@jazsinghdeol)

Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Slater, commented: “Peace out brother.”

Shiv Jalota, who plays Kheerat’s brother Vinny wrote: “Jaz, time to do your thing bro.”

Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki added: “Fly now. The world is your oyster.”

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.