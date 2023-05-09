EastEnders star Sam Womack addresses claims she’s trying for a baby following cancer treatment

EastEnders star Sam Womack has addressed claims that she’s trying for a baby following her cancer treatment.

This comes after Samantha announced that she was breast cancer free in December 2022, following her journey with the disease.

Now, Samantha has revealed all on whether she wants to try for a baby with her Coronation Street star partner, Oliver Farnworth.

Sam is now breast cancer free (Credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Samantha Womack’s breast cancer recovery

Samantha Womack announced that she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer in August 2022 after reflecting on the death of Olivia Newton-John.

On Twitter, Samantha shared a photo of herself and Olivia Newton-John, captioning the post: “This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”

Four months after this announcement, Samantha revealed that she no longer had breast cancer, following her treatment.

She is now making the most of every moment and appreciating life with her Coronation Street star partner Oliver.

Sam has shared her plans for the future (Credit: ITV)

Claims that Sam Womack is trying for a baby

Speaking to the Mirror, Samantha Womack revealed that she’d quite like the idea of having another child following her cancer treatment.

The 50-year-old actress revealed that her cancer experience made her want to be a new mum again, sharing: “I really wanted to do it all again.”

She then reflected on the possible challenges this would bring, highlighting: “Obviously throughout treatment, your ovaries are challenged because chemo can change your hormonal status, so I don’t even know if it would be possible now, post-treatment. And it sounds incredibly greedy because I’ve done it.”

Despite her own children being grown up now, with her eldest son Ben being 21, Sam has a desire to have a baby with Coronation Street’s Andy Carver actor, Oliver.

She said: “…I just suddenly had this real yearning. It was like another little switch. Ollie and I talked about it and said, well, never say never. If it’s not possible naturally, there are other ways. I just want to celebrate life.”

Sam has set the record straight (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders star Sam Womack addresses baby claims

Sam Womack has now responded to the article, insisting her comments needed clarifying.

She’s explained that she likes the idea of having another child, with this feeling coming as a result of a change of hormones from her cancer treatment.

She confirmed that she felt broody but was not actively trying for a baby with Oliver, despite the article headline making it seem this way.

To clarify-a recent article saying I want children at 50 as a headline,

A bit sensational,talking about pregnancy and I said I’d love another little squishy baby but that it was probably just a reaction to having had cancer treatment, not quite the same as actively trying 😉😂👍 — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) May 9, 2023

Taking to Twitter (Tuesday May 9, 202), Sam wrote: “To clarify – a recent article saying I want children at 50 as a headline, A bit sensational, talking about pregnancy and I said I’d love another little squishy baby but that it was probably just a reaction to having had cancer treatment, not quite the same as actively trying.”

