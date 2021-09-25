EastEnders star Rudolph Walker has revealed when he will leave the soap as Patrick Trueman.

The actor, 81, plays Patrick – a role he has inhabited since 2001 – and he has no intentions of stopping.

When will Rudolph Walker leave his role as Patrick Trueman? (Credit: BBC)

In fact, he has said that he will remain on the soap for as long as bosses want him.

Speaking to Inside Soap, he said: “Oh, as long as EastEnders wants me. At the moment I am enjoying it. And I will continue to enjoy it for as long as it’s physically and mentally possible.”

The star also recalled his most memorable storyline.

Patrick had an affair with Pat Butcher eight years ago and the scenes have stood out to him ever since.

He said: “Patrick’s affair with Pat was a pleasant surprise. It was an ingenious thing that the writers did at the time because it was totally unexpected. It was such a joy doing those scenes with Pam St Clement.”

He added: “There was a memorable scene we did in bed, where Patrick had left his hat at the foot of the bed.

“You do have to wonder: Why, if you’re lying down with a woman, would you put your trilby at the foot of the bed? It was a classic moment.”

Sheree wants husband Patrick Trueman to leave Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Patrick Trueman leaving Walford?

Rudolph wanting to stay on the soap comes as his character Patrick faces the choice of a new life in Trinidad.

His wife Sheree has been scheming to get him and their son Isaac out of Walford for good.

She wants to sell the house and move to the West Indies to get schizophrenic Isaac away from girlfriend Lola Pearce.

However Patrick doesn’t want to go – though he may have no choice.

