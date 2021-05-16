Former EastEnders star Paul Nicholls fears he will die due to his drug addiction.

The Joe Wicks actor has a long history of abusing drugs but his recent relapse saw him fall to new depths.

Paul Nicholls has reveals he fears he will die (Credit: Channel 4)

Opening up in a new interview, the actor revealed he had put himself into dangerous situations by using.

He told The Sun: “If I don’t stop, I will die. I’ve had addiction issues before and relapsed last year. The rabbit hole I went down led to places that I never thought I’d end up in. In flats with people that I didn’t know.

Read more: EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt praised by The One Show viewers over slimline appearance

“At certain points I’d be gone for three or four days and not sleep at all. I stopped caring, I pressed the ‘[expletive] it’ button.

“The last time I ended up in a flat with people smoking stuff, doing this and doing that.They recognised me. I was looking around and I thought, ‘If I don’t stop, I will die’. I’ve still got so much shame around this stuff.”

The actor says he is now clean again and has been attending Narcotics Anonymous.

He joined EastEnders as a 16-year-old in 1996 but left a year later. At the time, he spoke about his battle with depression and drink and drugs.

His post-soap career has seen him appear in major dramas.

Paul Nicholls played Joe Wicks in EastEnders (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders star Paul Nicholls’ Thailand holiday horror

Paul starred opposite Sheridan Smith in The C Word, had roles in Chapham Junction and Death in Paradise.

And most recently he appeared in Ackley Bridge on Channel 4.

In 2017 the actor suffered a horrific ordeal in Thailand when he became stuck near a waterfall.

Read more: EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy devastated as she reveals her dad has died

He was chased by wild dogs causing him to tumble 20 foot over a waterfall, smashing his leg on the way down.

Paul then lay on a rock for three days, pouring with blood and batting away blood thirsty leeches, before emergency services finally found him.

He spent six months in the country’s hospitals being treated before he could return home.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!