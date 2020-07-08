EastEnders star Nina Wadia asks co-star Nitin Ganatra to return with her

EastEnders fans have called for Zainab Masood to return after actress Nina Wadia responded to Syed and Amira's wedding episode.

Last night (Tuesday, July 7) Easties aired the iconic wedding episode, which originally aired in 2010, reaired. Viewers saw Zainab discover her son Syed is actually gay on his wedding day to Amira.

After learning Syed had been seeing Christian Clarke, despite being engaged, Zainab was furious.

Although Christian went to the wedding venue, he didn't stop the wedding and Syed ended up marrying Amira.

The iconic episode re-aired 10 years later (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders could be cut to 20 minutes permanently when it returns

As fans went on Twitter responding to the episode, Nina tweeted her thoughts and called for her character to return to EastEnders.

Tweeting Nitin Ganatra, who plays Zainab's husband Masood Ahmed, she wrote: "@GanatraNitin What d'you say hubby? Shall we head back to the East end? Such great memories."

@GanatraNitin What d’you say hubby...? Shall we head back to the Eastend...such great memories! — Nina Wadia (@Nina_Wadia) July 7, 2020

Fans were thrilled by the tweet and begged for the two to come back.

One wrote: "Come back queen! We're all begging."

A second commented: "Yes! Yes! Yes!"

A third tweeted: "Please! We miss you all - massively. The Square isn't the same without the Masoods. Please come back!"

Another added: "We need you back!"

EastEnders: Zainab and Masood

Zainab and Masood are no longer in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Tamzin Outhwaite shares tribute to late lookalike mother: 'I miss my mum so much'

Zainab was last seen in 2013. She and Masood split up and she left to go to Pakistan.

Come back queen! We're all begging.

Meanwhile, Masood stayed on Albert Square until 2016 but returned in 2017.

He stayed on the show until last year when he left to go to Australia. But as he left, his nieces Iqra and Habiba turned up and they took over his business at Walford East.

What has Nina Wadia been in since leaving EastEnders?

Since leaving the show, Nina has continued her acting career landing roles in Holby City, Trollied and American sci-fi web series Origin.

In 2016, she had a small role in the film A Street Cat Named Bob and last year she played Zulla in Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, starring Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!