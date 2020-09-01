EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has revealed she and her co-star June Brown were once ‘naked in a hot tub together’.

Natalie, who plays Sonia Fowler in the BBC soap, will appear on tonight’s episode of EastEnders: Secrets From The Square (September 1).

Reminiscing about her time working with June, who plays Dot Cotton, she told host Stacey Dooley: “We have had so many lovely evenings together.”

Natalie will be Secrets From The Square tonight! (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

Natalie also revealed how she once shared a hot tub, naked, with her fellow co-star.

She said: “We went to Malta once and we were naked in a hot tub together! She was very lively and still is.”

EastEnders – June Brown

June has famously played Dot Cotton from 1985 up until earlier this year.

At the beginning of the year, Dot went to Ireland after her money was stolen. But it was later revealed that Dot wouldn’t be coming back as actress June turned down the opportunity for a retainer contract.

We went to Malta once and we were naked in a hot tub together!

This would have allowed her to come back in the future.

June left the show earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

However speaking about her decision not to come back, June said: “I don’t want a retainer for EastEnders, I’ve left. I’ve left for good.

“I’ve sent her off to Ireland where she’ll stay. I did make up a limerick. It’s a bit dirty.

“I went back to do a good story. Alas and alack, when I got back it had gone up in smoke.

June played Dot for 35 years (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Chantelle plots to divorce Gray – but he finds out!

“I got a small part, a very small part. And that ended up as a big wet fart. Alas and alack, I will never go back.”

Meanwhile, Natalie has played Sonia since she was 10 years old, joining the show in 1993 and is still on-screen to this day

Watch Natalie and Shona McGarty in tonight’s EastEnders: Secrets From The Square at 7.30pm on BBC One.

EastEnders will return on Monday September 7.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!