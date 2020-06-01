EastEnders star Max Bowden shares message ahead of tonight's special episode

EastEnders star Max Bowden has shared a message ahead of tonight's (Monday, June 1) special episode.

Max, who plays Ben Mitchell, spoke on EastEnders' official Twitter account about the importance of the upcoming episode.

In the clip, the actor said: "Hey guys, tonight's episode is a really big one for Ben. But for me personally as well."

A message from @MaxBowden about tonight’s very special episode of #EastEnders. You really don’t want to miss it.

He continued: "EastEnders has never done anything like this before. Focusing on something that is very underrepresented in the TV world.

"So I would really appreciate you guys checking it out tonight and giving us loads of feedback. Letting us know what you think about it. And take the time to enjoy it and think about why we're doing it because it's for a really really great reason, we need to tell this story.

"And enjoy it!"

What will happen in tonight's EastEnders?

Ben lost his hearing back in February (Credit: BBC)

It was recently revealed that EastEnders would be doing a special episode from Ben's perspective.

EastEnders has never done anything like this before.

Ben, who was already partially deaf, completely lost his hearing after the boat accident in February.

In tonight's episode, Ben and Phil plan to do a dodgy job but the young businessman becomes distracted when he spots Peter and Lola together.

Phil tells Ben he isn't doing the job (Credit: BBC)

Back at the Mitchells' home, Phil gets frustrated as Ben struggles to hear.

As Ben shows his dad a gun he's bought, it's the last straw for Phil - Ben isn't doing the job.

After an altercation with Lola, Ben spots a van following Phil and Danny as they leave for the job and he is immediately suspicious.

Things spiral out of control at the warehouse (Credit: BBC)

Worried, Ben takes Gray's car from the Arches and changes the plates before heading to the warehouse.

With the job underway, the situation spirals out of control for Ben when he has a gun pointed at him. He also makes an alarming discovery.

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

