EastEnders star Max Bowden reaches out to fans as he quits Instagram

EastEnders actor Max Bowden – who plays Ben Mitchell in the BBC One soap – has quit Instagram.

Soap star Max, 27, told fans earlier today (Friday June 24) he ‘needs a break’ from the social media platform.

Max, who has been part of the Albert Square cast since 2019, also told followers he ‘loves them’ as he said farewell.

Actor Max Bowden looks disconsolate in a scene as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Max Bowden addresses Instagram fans

Max, who has 196,000 Instagram followers, delivered his message in a Stories post.

Against an all-black background, he signed off with a kiss to fans.

Taking a little break from Instagram.

Max wrote: “Taking a little break from Instagram. So much [blank] on here need a break. Love ya x.”

His most recent upload before stepping back from social media saw Max pay tribute to EastEnders co-star Jamie Borthwick.

He shared a selection of snaps showing them together – including a pic of them both tucked into a double bed – to mark the Jay Brown actor’s birthday.

Max wrote in the post’s caption: “Happy birthday to the self proclaimed NT (national treasure).

“My right arm. And we haven’t fallen out for two whole years now. Have a blinder JB love ya my brother.”

Max in the headlines

Inside Soap award winner Max has recently featured in reports following claims about him and co-star Shona McGarty.

The pair have been linked by tabloid speculation suggesting they have grown close – but one source maintains they are just friends.

Max hasn’t indicated when he may post again (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

And according to other newspaper reports, Max’s pregnant ex Roisin Buckle, 36, has been “humiliated and disrespected” by claims he has ‘moved on’.

According to The Sun, Roisin told a friend: “She never expected Max to move on so quickly. She believed they were on a break, taking time out of their relationship to sort out their differences.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

