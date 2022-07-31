EastEnders star Max Bowden ‘hasn’t spoken to pregnant ex for almost two months’

EastEnders star Max Bowden has reportedly not spoken to his pregnant ex girlfriend for almost two months.

The Ben Mitchell actor is set to become a father with Roisin Buckle, 37 – but she claims he hasn’t been in contact with her.

Speaking for the first time about the break-up, insurance executive Roisin has told how Max has missed key scans and events.

It has left pregnant Roisin in tears.

She said she was devastated to discover Max had moved on with co-star Shona McGarty just weeks after their split.

“At the time, I was all over the place, crying, not being able to look at a future without him by my side,” Roisin told One Mum and a Baby podcast.

“There was hope we may co-parent but I haven’t heard from him in about six weeks now. So I’m not really sure where that stands.

“The door is open and I would never stop him seeing his son so hopefully we hear from him.”

EastEnders star Max Bowden ‘missed key baby scan’

According to The Sun on Sunday Max has since “pledged to financially support their child”.

However Roisin reveals the EastEnders star missed a key scan for the baby.

Roisin added: “I was in a difficult place. Myself and my ex-partner weren’t really on talking terms, even at this point it was on and off.

Max plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“He decided not to come. I was quite down and feeling vulnerable. It was really hard for me. Even on the day of the gender reveal I spent the morning crying.”

She added: “You’re going through what should be the most magical time of your life, and you haven’t got that person by your side.

“Seeing it at the antenatal, you know, I found it quite difficult.”

An alleged close friend of Max’s told The Sun: “Max is saddened to hear Roisin make these claims as he has made it very clear that he will always be there for his son.

“But for the sake of his child’s privacy, he is not prepared to discuss these matters publicly and wants to do things the right way.”

Reps for Max declined to comment when contacted by Entertainment Daily.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

