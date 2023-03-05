EastEnders star Max Bowden enjoyed a tryst with Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins according to shock reports.

The pair are said to have ‘slipped away’ to his dressing room during a soap summer party.

EastEnders star Max Bowden reportedly enjoyed a tryst with a Love Island beauty (Credit: Splash)

Insiders have claimed to The Sun how it became the talk of the set last year.

Olivia had landed a part as an extra and she and Max became close according to the report.

A source told the newspaper: “It soon became clear Max was hitting on her. It was obvious they were more than just friends.

“They clearly fancied each other. During the party they sneaked off to spend some time alone together.

“They headed to his dressing room and were gone for a while. Max confided to a couple of other stars what had happened.

“It has been the talk of the set, particularly after it later emerged Olivia was going on Love Island. I think Max was worried she might mention it.”

EastEnders star Max Bowden’s set tryst revealed

EastEnders declined to comment when approached by Entertainment Daily.

Previously it had been claimed how Max and Olivia had exchanged flirty messages online.

He began following Olivia and she returned the favour, according to The Sun.

Olivia Hawkins appeared on this year’s winter Love Island – but had a flirtation with the EastEnders star last year (Credit: ITV)

His flirting with the Michelle Keegan lookalike apparently began on New Year’s Day when he liked a picture of her on Instagram.

A source told the newspaper: “Max and Olivia have been sharing exchanges and keeping an eye on how each other has been doing.

“She has been very impressed that Max showed such a keen interest in her and has been telling all her friends excitedly about it.

“She clearly fancies him. They’ve been growing closer. They follow each other on Instagram but he’s not the only famous face to be liking her photos.”

At the time Max seemingly hit back at reports.

He tweeted: “‘Max Bowden likes photo immediately in relationship, having nine children, bought a house, and flying round the world in a golden jumbo jet with I love the tabloids written on the side'”

