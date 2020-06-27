EastEnders star Louisa Lytton surprised with park hen do after being forced to cancel her wedding

Actress and EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has been treated to a surprise hen do after being forced to cancel her wedding.

The soap favourite had been due to marry Ben Bhanvra this summer.

However, the couple were forced to cancel their New York wedding plans over the pandemic.

And on the day she was due to fly to Croatia for her hen do, her friends planned a lovely surprise for her.

They conspired with Ben to get Louisa to a park to have a socially distanced hen do - and she loved it.

She posted pictures of the party on Instagram.

Louisa Lytton was due to fly abroad for her hen do (Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN.com/Cover Images)

Louisa said: "Today we would have been jetting off for my hen do, instead I went to work, came home and argued with Ben as to why I didn't want to 'go to IKEA in 30 degree heat'. Little did I know, it was all a ploy to get me to my surprise pre-hen picnic.

"What a special day, social distance celebrations are fast becoming my fave.

"A picnic with my girls in the sun. All that was needed. Love you all x Thank you."

How did Ben propose?

Louisa got engaged to Ben in May last year, during a romantic break in the Maldives to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Ever since then she has been planning her big day, which is set to take place in New York.

But with restrictions in place to limit social gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, Louisa is unsure whether things might have to change.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, where she urged fans to "ask her literally anything", someone asked if her nuptials were still going ahead.

She responded: "Please, please, please, let it be...

"It's not for a little while, so I think we're going to be alright. [But] it's a scary time for everyone."

The soap star admitted she is scared by the current global health crisis.

She added: "Of course, I think we all are [scared]. I keep going through waves. One minute I'm really, really scared and anxious and nervous and worried for every family member.

"And then I sort of have to tell myself that we're all in the same boat. We're all in this together, and that's the only thing we've got going for us."

