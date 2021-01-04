EastEnders star Louisa Lytton facing cancellation of her wedding day for a second time

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has revealed she could be facing postponing her wedding once again.

The couple are engaged but unfortunately had to put their wedding on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When is Louisa and Ben’s wedding?

Louisa had to postpone her wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louisa revealed in an interview with OK! magazine that her wedding has been postponed until July.

However they could end up having to postpone their wedding again.

She said: “We’ve booked the wedding for July, we just don’t know if it will go ahead. We’ve said that if we can’t have the exact wedding we want, with all our guests, we’ll postpone it again.

“Otherwise to me that’s not a wedding – it’s not the wedding I would want. It’s not worth it for us.

EastEnders star Louisa talks starting a family

The couple recently welcomed dog Riley to the family and Louisa says he has given them plenty of ‘practise’ for when they start a family.

Speaking to the publication, Louisa said: “He’s pulled our focus into something wonderful.

“I got him to give Ben some baby practise and it’s definitely done the trick! I’ve been broody for a while anyway.

“If I could I would love to have a big family. I’m an only child and I did have a very happy childhood, but I would like to have more than one.”

EastEnders: Ruby and Martin

Louisa made her first appearance as Ruby in 2005 and her character left a year later in 2006.

But Ruby returned to Walford in 2018.

Earlier this year, she ended up getting into a relationship with her best friend Stacey’s ex-husband Martin Fowler.

Ruby returned to Walford in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

The relationship caused a feud between the two women, which only got worse when Martin and Ruby went away and secretly got married.

Recently Ruby told Martin she wanted to have a baby, however she was heartbroken when he told her he didn’t want anymore children.

Coming up with a plan, Ruby offered Kush money to leave Walford with his and Stacey’s son Arthur. She hoped with Martin’s former stepson gone, he would want another baby.

In the New Year’s Day episode, viewers saw Kush had taken Ruby up on her offer.

But will Martin find out what his wife has done?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

